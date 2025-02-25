Floyd Shivambu claims that he doesn't take offence or hold grudges thanks to Jacob Zuma

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Secretary-General has faced a lot of criticism of late

South Africans weighed in on Shivambu's statement saying he had no choice but to hold his tongue

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu said he doesn't hold grudges despite the criticism he's received. Image: Elias Mbuwane

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online

Floyd Shivambu has learnt not to hold grudges thanks to Jacob Zuma.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Secretary-General has reflected on recent criticism he has endured, saying that doesn’t take offence.

Shivambu has been criticised by some members of the MK Party and also faced a barrage of insults from Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

Shivambu draws inspiration from Zuma

Speaking about the recent criticism and insults at a press briefing on Monday, 24 February, the former Economic Freedom Fighters member insisted that he doesn't hold grudges against anyone.

“Personally, I don't get offended by anyone, and I don't hold grudges against anyone,” Shivambu said.

He explained that his outlook was inspired by party leader, Zuma.

“Some of us previously said all sorts of things about Zuma, but he embraces us and gives us serious responsibilities with full confidence,” he added.

Shivambu had been a fierce critic of Zuma before joining the MK Party. He added that they, as the MK Party, wanted to set an example.

“Which organisation are we leading if our character is to insult people back? Where have you seen Zuma insulting anyone? Nowhere, but there were so many things that were said about him,” Shivambu added.

Shivambu’s leadership under fire

The former EFF deputy president has some supporters within the MK Party but also has a lot of detractors as well.

Some have already called for his resignation, with one insider telling Times LIVE that they were concerned Shivambu would betray them.

“There are some of us who feel that he is a turncoat, and he could easily betray us for something better. That, to me, is immaterial because we all have left something,” the insider said.”

Zuma-Sambudla also hasn’t held back in her criticism of the Secretary-General, saying that he was the “worst thing that happened to the party”.

Zuma’s daughter later apologised for her comments, and even escaped disciplinary action for now.

Deputy Secretary-General Nombuso Mkhize confirmed that disciplinary proceedings were underway against Zuma-Sambudla, but added that proper procedures needed to be followed.

She explained that a comprehensive report detailing what happened needed to be submitted to the office of the secretary-general for processing. That will then be sent to the national prosecutor of uMkhonto weSizwe.

South Africans weigh in on Shivambu’s statement

Social media users shared their thoughts on Shivambu’s statement, with some expressing disbelief.

Caiphus Razzmatazz Bhakajuju Mabilu said:

“You don't have a choice Fraud Shivambu.”

Bongani Sithole stated:

“Floyd’s political career is being tested big time. I don't blame Ndlozi for taking a break.”

Docbudha Malatji said:

“You are in trouble wena. Stop lying.”

Pholoba BN said:

“Joke of the year😂.”

Soja Man added:

“You must never show signs of being in pain when you are bitten by your boss's dog. You just have to say I love dogs🤣.

Shivambu says Zuma was inspiration for leaving EFF

Briefly News reported that Shivambu said Zuma inspired him to step away from his role as the EFF Deputy President.

Shivambu made the comments while attending the MK Party Gala Dinner on 16 December 2024.

South Africans slammed Shivambu, and some said they had lost respect for him.

Source: Briefly News