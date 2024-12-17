MK Party Secretary General Floyd Shivambu Cites Jacob Zuma as Inspiration for Leaving EFF
- The MK Party's Secretary General, Floyd Shivambu, attended the MK Party Gala Dinner and spoke glowingly of its president, Jacob Zuma
- He said that Msholozi inspired him to step away from his role as the Economic Freedom Fighters's Deputy President and from the party
- South Africans slammed Shivambu, and some said they had lost respect for him, accusing him of disrespecting the Red Berets
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
MOSES MABHIDA STADIUM, DURBAN — MKP Secretary General Floyd Shivambu said during the MK Party's Gala dinner on 16 December 2024 that Jacob Zuma's departure from the African National Congress spurred his decision to leave the Economic Freedom Fighters. The Gala dinner was held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium for the party's first anniversary celebrations.
Shivambu praises Zuma
@_NMabaso posted the video of Shivambu's speech on X. Shivambu said that when the MK Party was founded, many people could not believe that Zuma would make a bold decision such as starting the MK Party. He said Zuma forewent an organisation he served for 60 years for the MK Party. It was this boldness that inspired him to leave the EFF.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"That is why some of us did not even have an iota of fear to leave just a 10-year-old organisation because he had seen that for a just and revolutionary cause, anything else has to be done correctly," he said.
View the video here:
What you need to know about Shivambu and the MK Party
- Shivambu left the Economic Freedom Fighters on 16 August to join the MK Party
- Shortly after joining the party, he was appointed the National Convener six days later when the party announced its National High Command
- Zuma then appointed the party's Secretary General in November
Netizens disappointed in him
South Africans blasted him, and some accused him of disrespecting the EFF.
bokan_s20 said:
"Fraud Shivambu is lying. Jacob Zuma did not leave the ANC. He was expelled."
Ngwato Lesiba asked:
"Why is Fraud Shivambu undermining the EFF that we respect?"
Thabo and 120 others said:
"I'm struggling to listen to this guy."
uMali Yeqolo said:
"He reasons like an average person."
Vukani Allen asked:
"What are these people smoking?"
Shivambu defends Zuma
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Shivambu defended Jacob Zuma shortly after being appointed the party's secretary general. A day after his appointment, he went on an interview.
He clarified that during his tenure at the ANC, the then leadership misled the ANC Youth League about Zuma. He praised him, and South Africans were in disbelief.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za