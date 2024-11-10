The MK Party's new Secretary General, Floyd Shivambu, has defended its president, Jacob Zuma

Shivambu, once one of Zuma'so outspoken critics, spoke in an interview after his appointment

He said Zuma has always fought for people's rights and said that during his tenure of the ANCYL, he used to support him

JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party's new secretary general, Floyd Shivambu, defended party president Jacob Zuma and said the African National Congress Youth League leadership poisoned ANCYL members against Zuma when Floyd was in the ANCYL.

Floyd Shivambu supports Zuma

@SABCNews posted an interview with Shivambu hours after announcing him as the MK Party's new secretary general. In the interview, Shivambu clarified that the leadership of the ANCYL, under then-president Jacob Zuma, poisoned the members against then ANC president Jacob Zuma.

His views on Zuma changed

Shivambu noted that his understanding of Jacob Zuma has dramatically improved since he joined the MK Party. He said the ANCYL supported him during their tenure and that some ideological differences were interpreted subjectively.

"There was never a time when President Zuma got to interact with the entire National Executive Committee of the ANCYL. Those, who was representing us, came with the report that Zuma is selling out. Of course, we were under the leadership of whoever was leading at that moment," he said.

He agreed when the interviewer asked him if this was during Julius Malema's tenure as the ANCYL president.

Zuma understands the battle: Shivambu

Shivambu further added that what he knows about Zuma now is that Zuma knows the battle lines. He emphasised that the party is fighting the anti-colonial, anti-racist, and anti-neoliberal fight.

"He has always fought on the side of the people. We were misled on President Zuma long before the formation of President Zuma."

View the video here:

More EFF members leave party for MKP

In a related article, Briefly News reported that another high-ranking member of the EFF left the party and joined the MK Party.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, part of the MK Party's legal counsel, officially joined the party recently.

