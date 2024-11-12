Former Miss Botswana and Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo Youngest Minister Appointed by Duma Boko
- Botswana's newly-elected president, Duma Boko, has appointed the youngest person to his cabinet of ministers
- Former Miss Botswana and Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo was appointed as the country's Minister of Youth and Gender at the age of 26
- South Africans hailed the appointment as progressive and called on South Africa's government to take note
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.
BOTSWANA—Duma Boko, Botswana's newly elected president, has appointed 25-year-old Lesego Chombo as the country's youngest Minister of Youth and Gender.
Former Miss Botswana appointed minister
Chombo posted on her Facebook page and expressed her gratitude for being appointed a minister in Boko's cabinet. She said that she was grateful to be the incumbent minister of Youth and Gender Affairs, as she has wanted to improve people's lives in all she does.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
"I am blessed with a role that gives me a greater opportunity to serve young people and be part of the movement striving towards a new and better Botswana," she said.
South Africans celebrate appointment
South Africans on Facebook fawned over her appointment as minister.
Carlos Bakang said:
"Power to young people."
Nuzzy Bigmouth said:
"This is the Africa we need, giving opportunities to young people. Bravo, Botswana."
Shepherd Thanjekwayo said:
"This is a good thing to do, Mr President, unlike in South Africa, where the same portfolio is led by a granny."
Aubrey Dikola said:
"Beauty with brains."
Keitumetse Sepoe said:
"Such a huge milestone. This is your time to shine."
Nancy K Mmelesi said:
"Go and make the difference that you are very capable of making by the grace of God upon your life."
Julius Malema attends Botswana president's inauguration
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, attended Boko's inauguration.
Boko's new administration lifted the previous administration's ban on Malema and former deputy president Floyd Shivambu in 2011. He highlighted the bonds the party has with the new president.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za