Botswana's newly-elected president, Duma Boko, has appointed the youngest person to his cabinet of ministers

Former Miss Botswana and Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo was appointed as the country's Minister of Youth and Gender at the age of 26

South Africans hailed the appointment as progressive and called on South Africa's government to take note

BOTSWANA—Duma Boko, Botswana's newly elected president, has appointed 25-year-old Lesego Chombo as the country's youngest Minister of Youth and Gender.

Former Miss Botswana appointed minister

Chombo posted on her Facebook page and expressed her gratitude for being appointed a minister in Boko's cabinet. She said that she was grateful to be the incumbent minister of Youth and Gender Affairs, as she has wanted to improve people's lives in all she does.

"I am blessed with a role that gives me a greater opportunity to serve young people and be part of the movement striving towards a new and better Botswana," she said.

South Africans celebrate appointment

South Africans on Facebook fawned over her appointment as minister.

Carlos Bakang said:

"Power to young people."

Nuzzy Bigmouth said:

"This is the Africa we need, giving opportunities to young people. Bravo, Botswana."

Shepherd Thanjekwayo said:

"This is a good thing to do, Mr President, unlike in South Africa, where the same portfolio is led by a granny."

Aubrey Dikola said:

"Beauty with brains."

Keitumetse Sepoe said:

"Such a huge milestone. This is your time to shine."

Nancy K Mmelesi said:

"Go and make the difference that you are very capable of making by the grace of God upon your life."

