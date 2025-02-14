Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been forced to issue a public apology for a second time for her verbal attack on Floyd Shivambu

Zuma-Sambudla issued a first apology, but never mentioned Shivambu directly in the letter that was shared on social media

South Africans doubt that Zuma-Sambudla wrote the second apology and believe that she still isn't sorry

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has issued a second public apology following her verbal tirade against Floyd Shivambu. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ Hinterhaus Productions

Source: Getty Images

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been forced to eat humble pie and issue another apology for her recent verbal attack on Floyd Shivambu.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party member of Parliament launched a profanity-laden tirade against the party’s Secretary-General, describing him as the worst thing to have happened to the MK Party.

Her post landed her in hot water with the party, as disciplinary processes were instituted against her and she was made to apologise by her father, Jacob Zuma.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla issued a second apology for verbally attacking Floyd Shivambu, a man she described as the worst thing to happen to the MK Party. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Zuma-Sambudla forced to issue second apology

Despite issuing a public apology on Tuesday, 11 February 2025, Zuma-Sambudla was forced to issue a second.

Her first apology never directly mentioned Shivambu, but instead was directed towards the party’s leadership.

The apology was widely criticised and following another order from her father, Duduzile has now publicly addressed Shivambu.

Social media users troll Zuma-Sambudla for apology

The second apology garnered a lot of attention on social media, with some doubting that she wrote it, or that she was really sorry.

@DoctorShange laughed:

“Why is she using the party logo to apologise to the party?”

@malalaveve added:

“A force apology doesn't mean she's sorry for her insults. Floyd is forcing things they don't want him there. Definitely Floyd won't drink a bottle of water from Duduzile. The relationship and trust are broken.”

@IamTomTsibinki said:

“The apology must be as loud as the disrespect.”

@Mnca_mnce asked:

“I've never seen someone being forced to apologize like this. Kanti, doesn't she have her own X account to post it on?”

@Xolani_RSA stated:

“We no longer need her apologies. We want consequences.”

@zulukingdom77 said:

“I doubt she wrote this.”

@visse_ss added:

“Second apology, but still no real accountability. How about a press conference apology this time, complete with tears and a full-on media spectacle? The people deserve that at least😂.”

@Dijosti said:

“It was never genuine from the beginning, just smokescreens.”

@lethabopheeha noted:

“There's no signature😂.”

@KhaboNomhle said:

“I'm not reading this one. I know it's not genuine.”

Zuma-Sambudla released on warning

Briefly News reported that Zuma-Sambudla was released on warning after appearing in the Durban High Court.

Zuma's daughter appeared on 20 March 2025, charged with incitement to commit terrorism.

The charges stem from social media posts she made during the July 2021 unrest following the arrest of her father.

Source: Briefly News