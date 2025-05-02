Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike condemned MacG's remarks about Minnie Dlamini, calling them an example of online gender-based violence

Steve Letsike also vowed to ensure that MacG appears before Parliament to answer for his actions and revealed that she will report him to Constitutional and statutory bodies

Netizens reacted with mixed opinions with some applauding the Deputy Minister while others believe the government should focus on more serious issues

Deputy Minister Steve Letsike vowed to take action against MacG. Image: minniedlamini/Instagram, SA Government, macgunleashed/Instagram

The MacG and Minnie Dlamini drama that gripped social media for the greater part of the week has found its way into Parliament. MacG sparked a social media firestorm after he made nasty comments about Minnie Dlamini following her ex-boyfriend Dr Brian Monaisa confirmed their breakup.

Parliament to summon MacG over Minnie Dlamini comments

While the whole controversy hasn't had an immediate impact on MacG, the Podcast and Chill co-host faces jail time depending on what he does next.

In a strongly-worded statement released on Friday 2 May, Deputy Minister for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike condemned MacG’s comments regarding Minnie Dlamini.

Deputy Minister Steve Letsike said the comments by MacG were a violation of Minnie’s constitutional rights.

“These comments are nauseating in their vulgarity, and they must be regarded as an unconstitutional violation of Ms. Dlamini’s rights to freedom and security of the person, equality, and human dignity as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa,” part of the statement reads.

The Deputy Minister said the comments also constitute online gender-based violence. She also commended Moja Love and others for speaking up against MacG.

Steve Letsike vowed to report MacG to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA), among other Constitutional and statutory bodies.

Letsike also indicated that she would ask Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities to summon MacG. If the popular host fails to appear before the committee, he will be liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months or both the fine and imprisonment.

The Deputy Minister will also seek legal counsel to determine if a criminal case of crimen injuria can be reported with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Netizens react to Deputy Minister's statement

After entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News shared the news that MacG will be summoned in Parliament, netizens flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While others applauded Deputy Minister Letsike, others criticised her for majoring on a minor issue.

Here are some of the reactions:

@DisaRoboro argued:

“This is a serious call out for MacG. Those comments sound way out of line. Online GBV is no joke, and it's good to see Deputy Minister Letsike taking a stand. I wonder if he will actually show up to Parliament.”

@BeardedPriest1 said:

“Let’s summon them on their corrupt actives. There are serious matters that need attention.”

@Chad_mlimo highlighted:

“What’s this sudden outrage? When a woman claimed Kabza lasts 2 minutes, it was fun and jokes. When another mocked Cassper’s size, no one said a word. But now it’s Minnie, and suddenly it’s war? Spare us—she’s no innocent either in all this🚮🚮🚮”

@okjabu said:

“This is actually government doing its job because how else would they protect women if not stop the online-GBV influencers?”

Parliament is set to summon MacG after comments about Minnie Dlamini. Image: SA Parliament, macgunleashed/Instagram, minniedlamini/Instagram

