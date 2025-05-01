Kaizer Chiefs books Sol Phenduka amid Minnie Dlamini drama

Despite the backlash over comments made by MacG about Minnie Dlamini, Sol Phenduka remains in demand and has not lost gigs

Kaizer Chiefs announced that Sol Phenduka will headline the Soweto Derby 2025 Pre-Match Entertainment event alongside other entertainers

While others praised Sol Phenduka's involvement, others criticised Kaizer Chiefs and urged them to focus on winning football matches

Kaizer Chiefs booked Sol Phenduka amid the Minnie Dlamini controversy. Image: solphenduka

The Minnie Dlamini controversy hasn’t put a dent in Sol Phenduka’s pockets. The Podcast and Chill co-host is still booked and busy despite being dragged alongside MacG for nasty comments made against Minnie Dlamini on an episode of the show.

Sol Phenduka booked by Kaizer Chiefs

Amid calls for him to be cancelled, Sol Phenduka was announced by Kaizer Chiefs on its X account as the headliner of the Soweto Derby 2025 Pre-Match Entertainment on Saturday, 3 May. 2025 Other entertainers billed to perform are Josiah De Disciple, DJ Bloss, Kay-T Direct, and King V. Metsih20 will serve as the MC.

The event starts at noon and is free for match ticket holders. The Pre-Match Entertainment event will be held at the Beer Garden located on the south side of FNB Stadium near the promenade bridge.

See the poster for the event below:

Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs' announcement

In the comments, Sol Phenduka’s fans were ecstatic that the Kaya FM presenter is still winning despite the Minnie Dlamini debacle. Others asked Kaizer Chiefs to win the return leg of the Soweto Derby, having lost their last Betway Premiership match against Magesi F.C.

Here are some of the reactions:

@BornEkasi claimed:

“Dankie for bringing us our Sol. It's gonna be an easy win for the boys in courtesy of our ‘Podcast and Chill’ boy.”

@TlhakoMr remarked:

“Those do not entertain Kaizer Chiefs fans. When we beat Sundowns, fans from Limpopo to the Western Cape were happy. Just win the game.”

@KLouw15 suggested:

“Save the entertainment money for the transfer window.”

@halfjack11 said:

“Y’all want us to get drunk first before you lose?”

@LifeBev1 said:

“We will definitely be there. I can't wait to see @Solphendukaa on the ones and twos.”

Sol Phenduka to perform at Soweto Derby Pre-Match Entertainment. Image: minniedlamini, solphenduka

Minnie Dlamini's ex slams Sol Phenduka and MacG

Meanwhile, Minnie Dlamini’s ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa, slammed Sol Phenduka and MacG.

The cosmetic surgeon took to his Instagram story on Sunday, 27 April, with a strongly worded response aimed at the podcasters. He wrote:

"@macgunleashed, what cap is this? I think you and @solphenduka have really shown us all that you have a problem with successful women!"

Monaisa added that he stands for the integrity of women, as these hardworking, respectful people deserve more from MacG and Sol Phenduka.

Minnie Dlamini and MacG drama sparks marketing gimmick

It seems whenever there's drama, someone is looking for ways to cash in on it. Briefly News reported that the controversy between Minnie Dlamini and MacG inspired a cheeky marketing gimmick.

A shop allegedly saw an opportunity and paired two unlikely items together. A viral video shows a man and his friend picking up an issue of True Love magazine featuring Minnie Dlamini as its cover star, which had an unlikely item inside its packaging.

