MacG made derogatory comments about Minnie Dlamini, triggering fierce backlash on social media

A video surfaced showing a shop allegedly capitalising on the controversy with a cheeky marketing gimmick

Netizens were divided, with some praising the creativity, comparing it to Nando’s-style ads, while others called it misogynistic and distasteful

Minnie Dlamini and MacG inspired a cheeky marketing gimmick. Image:minniedlamini/Instagram, MDNnewss/X, macgunleashed/Instagram

Source: UGC

Podcast and Chill co-host MacG sparked a social media firestorm after he made nasty comments about Minnie Dlamini. A shop allegedly seized the moment and used the controversy between the two celebrities as a marketing gimmick.

Minnie Dlamini and MacG drama inspires marketing gimmick

MacG and Minnie Dlamini’s fans came out guns blazing on social media and were on each other’s throats. An undisclosed shop allegedly moved in to cash on the controversy between the two celebrities.

Entertainment and current affairs blog MDNNews shared a video of the alleged marketing gimmick on X. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Marketing??”

In the video, a man and his friend pick up a True Love magazine featuring Minnie Dlamini as its cover star. Inside the magazine's packaging was a bottle of MAQ dishwashing liquid. The two men could not contain their laughter as they joked about the cheeky marketing gimmick.

“I don’t know if you understand what’s going on. Minnie and MAQ are in True Love,” the men in the video say.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to cheeky marketing gimmick

Netizens filled the comment section with a variety of reactions. While some found the video hilarious and compared it to Nando’s viral ads, others argued that the gimmick was in bad taste and reeked of misogyny.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Ektaele argued:

“It’s not a nice thing to say about a woman. Especially by men.”

@FikileBukula remarked:

“Par excellence. They nailed it👌👌👌👌 they must have hired the old @NandosSA advertising manager. Spot on.”

@KrucbalXqution observed:

“It’s not marketing but a tongue-in-cheek gesture possibly by a local comedian, who wrapped the ‘True Love’ magazine with MAQ dishwasher detergent as a satirical commentary on the recent Minnie Dlamini and MacG debacle.”

@ThabisoMapaila argued:

“You were the first one to see that opportunity. You used Minnie and Mac for engagements and likes for a good 3 to 4 days. People thought you were cooking Mac, but you had your whole marketing happening. Moja Love joined in, and so did other brands.”

@ItsNathi_Costa suggested:

“I say let's cancel MAQ 😞 How can they make fun of such an important issue 🙄”

Minnie Dlamini and MacG's drama inspired a marketing gimmick that sparked laughter. Image: minniedlamini, macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Moja Love addresses MacG's comments

The unnamed store isn't the only brand to wade into the MacG and Minnie Dlamini debacle. Briefly News reported that popular DStv channel, Moja Love TV, also addressed the nasty remarks the Podcast and Chill co-host made about Minnie Dlamini.

The channel released a statement and mentioned why they condemned Mac G's derogatory comments. Social media users weren't pleased by the controversial channel's press release, with several suggesting that they were being hypocritical.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News