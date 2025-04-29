Pastor Enigma returned with more damning allegations after chatting with a podcaster and trending online

The man of God shared his problem with light-skinned people and explained why they are sinners, according to his theory

South Africans were amazed by his reasoning and roasted him in the comments of a now-viral TikTok video

Pastor Enigma gagged Mzansi with his latest claims about light-skinned people on a podcast.

The man of God explained why he is not so fond of yellow bones and the Lord’s problem with them.

Pastor Enigma makes damning claims

Pastor Enigma was invited to a podcast by Njabulo Mabuza. The youngster was amazed by what brother Enigma had to say about light-skinned women.

The notorious pastor claimed that yellow bones stink because they wear revealing clothes that show off their bodies. Brother Enigma explained that the light-skinned ladies wear short skirts to rub it in other people’s faces that they are yellow bones:

“They stink. I’m talking about everyone who identifies as a yellow bone because God gave them that colour. They must choose appropriate clothing and cover-up. There are people who are light-skinned and wear miniskirts in public to show off their yellow skin. Stomach out: yellow. Face: yellow. Neck: yellow.”

The podcaster was amazed by what the controversial pastor said and simply whistled every time he dropped a bomb. Mabuza posted the 30-second clip on TikTok to generate more traffic on his recent YouTube video.

South Africans were amazed by Enigma’s claims and roasted him in a thread of comments.

Mzansi roasts yellow bones

Social media users were amazed by the controversial pastor’s claims and said:

@Nobantu2.0 pointed out:

“I swear I saw his one tooth move.”

@Mxrgiela demanded:

“Stop giving him the mic!”

@HALE begged Mzansi media:

“Guys, stop interviewing him.”

@EsihleJolly was confused:

“So the dark-skinned people that wear revealing clothes do not stink? Wow, Pastor Enigma.”

@Brad issa Bradley explained:

“I believe Enigma is spiritually woke and the message is directed to self-made yellow bones.”

@Kaylortlhomelang wrote:

“I was a fan of Ntate Enigma until I saw this video.”

@Lulu G Gawu commented:

“I'm starting to think this is how Noah sounded when he tried to convince people to get inside the Ark.”

@Xichavo shared:

“I think he is struggling with his choice of words, what he might mean is that a lot of people who do not dress appropriately are possessed by the spirit of ‘I’m beautiful’ so God hates that attitude.”

