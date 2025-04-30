A South African teacher from Parys, Free State, made Mzansi people laugh with a silly TikTok video

She and her fellow educators hopped on a viral gender swap trend and shared a good chuckle while filming

Social media users were floored by the jolly teachers who were in high spirits as they ditched their identities for the day

South Africans appreciated seeing teachers sharing a good laugh in a now-viral TikTok video.

The educators hopped on the popular gender swap trend and floored many social media users.

Educators participate in gender swap trend

Primary school educators in the Free State floored South Africans after hopping on a viral TikTok trend. The teachers and their goofy principal ditched their identities for the day.

They all cross-dressed and filmed a video to post online. The women dressed in suits while the male teachers opted for dresses and a touch of makeup.

Their video was fun to watch as all the educators were in high spirits and happy to participate in the trend. Although everyone looked different and amusing, the principal took the cup as his look was the most ridiculous.

He had worn a long black and white dress, maroon stockings, a red pump, a white jacket, a beige polo neck, and a summer hat. The principal layered his clothes and looked like a female pensioner.

South Africans were floored the most by his outfit and said that the educators saved the best for last, as he was the last to show off his look. The clip garnered over 300K views in 24 hours.

The hilarious video was initiated by the school’s entertainment committee, which successfully filmed a clip that floored social media users.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by educators’ gender swap

Social media users were floored by the goofy teachers and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@B_Kays was highly entertained:

“What a fun video. The Principal was worth waiting for.”

@Kgantse Dhlamini was amazed by the healthy relationships:

“A school that isn’t a toxic working environment? I am shook and I even love it.”

@Claws Da Vinci announced in the comments:

“Your strict parents are at work.”

@Masterjt06 was so sure:

“It’s obvious this was the principal’s idea.”

@Sylvia💕clarified:

“No, it was the idea of the entertainment committee.”

@Faith Botle Makotanyane sighed at the thought of introducing the idea to her colleagues:

“My school would never do this. Those women are against anything that is fun.”

@Detalosi was warmed by the now-viral video:

“I smiled the entire video, and I didn’t even notice it. I love this.”

