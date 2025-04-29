South African popular channel, Moja Love TV, has also addressed the nasty remarks Mac G made about Minnie Dlamini

The channel released a statement in which they mentioned why they condemned Mac G's derogatory comments

Netizens flooded the comment section, questioning the channel on when they will address the Isencane Lengane issue, as they were quick to condemn Mac G's remarks

Moja Love weighed in on Mac G's nasty remarks about Minnie Dlamini. Image: Oupa Bopape, Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Bathong! Seems like Mac G chewed more than he can swallow. The controversial podcaster found himself being dragged to hell and back regarding his nasty statements about the media personality Minnie Dlamini.

Moja Love condemns Mac G's degaratory remarks

Social media has been buzzing for the past weeks after Mac G and Sol Phenduka made nasty comments about Minnie Dlamini after she broke up with her boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa.

Recently, the popular channel, Moja Love TV also addressed the issue as they released a press statement where they condemned Mac G for making such nasty remarks about a woman on social media.

The statement reads:

"MacG's persistent use of degaratory language towards women, reducing them to vulgar slurs and objectifying their bodies is not just offensive, it is a damaging reinforcement of gender-based disrespect. Such behaviour has no place in society and media specifically, where voices should uplift not degrade. Respect isn't a privilege, but a right..."

Entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi shared the statement on his X page.

Netizens react to Moja Love's statement

Soon after the statement was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Moja Love had to say, and others also pointed out on when they will address the issue of Isencane Lengane. Here's what they had to say:

@BMothabela questioned:

"When are they addressing Siyacela who they broadcast every week?"

@m_kobene said:

"Ooh please .. that's so rich coming from them. Both Moja Love and Macg are same hogwashes."

@phuti_mathobela commented:

"How is Macg and Moja Love related. Isn't it that people have been complaining about that Siyacela guy and other shows but they were ignored."

@michellemodika asked:

"But how does that concern them? How is this related to the channel?"

@Vena_tions responded:

"Moja love is also poking the bear unprovoked, MacG has time and we will be there when he goes for them.They must know that just like Minnie it is them who started the war."

@Booker_Teee stated:

"How is @MojaLoveTv entering this business now? Week in week out the very Moja love is showing us Siyacela on #IsencaneLengane why is this kettle calling the pot black? #podcastandchill."

Netizens reacted to Moja Love's statement. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini unfazed by Dr Brian Monaisa's break-up announcement

Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Minnie Dlamini seems not to have time to address her break-up from Dr Brian Monaisa after their controversial split. The popular doctor confirmed that he parted ways with the media personality in a social media statement.

Our girl Minnie Dlamini is focusing on securing the bag, amid her break-up from Dr Brian, after just a few months of dating. Rumours about the former couple's split started making the rounds on social media when they deleted each other's pictures from their pages.

Social media users showed Minnie some love on her post. Many could not get enough of The Honeymoon actress's natural beauty.

