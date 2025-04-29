Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka went viral on social media after he and MacG made a derogatory statement about Minnie Dlamini

One of the people who slammed them was Dr Brian Monaisa, who labelled Sol and MacG cowards who have a problem with successful women

Mzansi was not at all impressed by Sol Phenduka's response, saying he, too, deserves to be dragged

Things got a bit rough on the recent episode of Podcast and Chill after MacG made an alarming statement about Minnie Dlamini's feminine parts. This was during their unpacking of Dr Brian Monaisa and Minnie's break-up, where they were discussing "why can't Minnie keep a man."

Brian Monaisa responds to MacG and Sol Phenduka

Taking to his Instagram stories recently, the popular surgeon reacted to the comments directed at his former partner, Minnie Dlamini. Brian Monaisa called out Sol Phenduka and MacG, claiming that they have a problem with successful women. In the screenshots shared by @joy_zelda, Monaisa said:

"MacG, what cap is this? I think you and Sol Phenduka have really shown us all that you have a problem with successful women! I stand for the integrity of WOMEN, bro! These hardworking, respectful people deserve more than you little weasels!" he exclaimed and further called them cowards and other derogatory terms.

This statement comes after MacG made a distasteful joke about Minnie's lady bits while commenting on her break-up with Monaisa. People even called on Minnie to sue them.

SA drags MacG and Sol Phenduka following reaction

Instead of addressing the slight dig directly, Sol Phenduka used a meme from American rapper 50 Cent.

Peeps were not moved by Sol Phenduka's response, and some said he deserves to be dragged, despite the words being uttered by MacG. Some people felt that Sol kept laughing instead of calling out MacG.

@____Somie was shook:

"Sana, this man doesn’t give one f about what they said."

@MoneyPrinter773 lashed:

"Sol, what you did during that interaction is one of these two: Tacit approval, or it’s either you share the same sentiments with MacG, or you just don’t have the guts to go against him without putting your job on the line."

@asanda noted:

"You even muted comments because you know what you did was wrong."

@jamezHlupo said:

"Real men don't write texts on social media. They rock up to the podcast while you are busing shooting an episode."

Chillers show MacG and Sol Phenduka support

In a previous report from Briefly News, Podcast and Chill fans, known as Chillers, have shown their support for podcasters MacG and Sol Phenduka amid a social media storm. This follows MacG’s crude remarks about actress Minnie Dlamini.

They are well supported by local fans, after the duo recently postponed an upcoming event amid the mass criticism. Some people argue that they have freedom of speech and can say whatever they want to say on their platform. However, the majority of netizens disagree.

