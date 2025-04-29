Mzansi netizens have shown their support for 'Podcast and Chill' amid controversy over MacG’s crude remarks about actress Minnie Dlamini

The show’s hosts Sol Phenduka and MacG are well supported by local fans, while the duo recently postponed an upcoming event amid the mass criticism

Local netizens reacted on social media to defend the popular podcast hosts, while some said their fame does not give them the freedom to say what they want

The hosts of Podcast and Chill, MacG and Sol Phenduka, still enjoy loyal support despite the controversial remark made about Minnie Dlamini on the show.

MacG’s comments about Dlamini’s body odour have caused trouble for the popular duo, who recently postponed an upcoming event on Saturday, 3 May 2025, citing technical problems.

'Podcast and Chill' co-hosts Sol Phenduka and MacG are loved by their fans. Image: solphenduka/Instagram and MacGUnleashed/Twitter.

Despite MacG commenting about Dlamini, both hosts have been dragged through the mud, while loyal fans have made a stand to support them amid the controversy.

Podcast and Chill fans stand by MacG and Sol Phenduka

Fans still support MacG and Phenduka, according to the tweet below:

According to X user @TalkLessers, fans are still in support of the duo, saying they are loyal followers who enjoy the show’s content.

Podcast and Chill's upcoming event was postponed according to their Instagram account:

The popularity of the show has drawn criticism from some fans after Phenduka was accused of hating women while celebrating his daughter’s birthday.

While Phenduka has been accused of wrongdoing, his co-host MacG is no stranger to controversies after an old video emerged of him crossing the line on British television.

MacG and Sol Phenduka standing either side of 'Big Brother Mzansi' winner Sweet Guluva after his appearance on 'Podcast and Chill'. Image: podcastandchillnetwork.

Fans say the duo’s fame does not give them freedom

Local netizens reacted on social media to show their admiration for the show, while others said their popularity does not give them the freedom to say anything they want.

NevondoRi is upset:

“They want to bring down self-made black brothers, who employ lots of young blacks just to defend a gold digger.”

ItsMe4lif criticised the show:·

“Know the content you want by degrading women? Uyanya!”

NkabindETEB is curious:

“You say you are membership, but you still see ads? How does that work? If you not willing to pay 80 bucks, then you not a member chief.”

Syzzzzz_122 asked a question:

“What have you gained from those rubbish talks?”

BanziZeigh is suspicous:

“I think the uproar right now is really a push to get them off DSTV. Yeah, he is wrong but the TL is really going overboard ngalento kaSol and MacG. It's giving pushed-out roar worse they were saying this just last month about Cyan and a Durban influencer.”

fighting4SA said the dup should be more mindful of their words:

“That doesn't give him the right to insult women.”

Keneiwe15 said the controversy will end:

“Leave them, the noise will die down soon.”

Van241148170 backs the duo:

“Exactly, we chillers understand them.”

Mreiks16 is a fan:

“We'll continue to support them. Come rain or sunshine #podcastandchill.”

RaymondDitshego said it is unfair:

“This world is so messed up, bra. A woman can say anything about a man and it's fine. But when a man says something about women and the LG+, he will be attacked from all angles, he will be called names. People are not forced to watch things they don't like.”

Nota Baloyi calls out Moja Love amid Mac G controversy

As reported by Briefly News, outspoken Mzansi music executive Nota Baloyi called out Moja Love after they released a statement about reprimanding podcast host MacG.

The Podcast and Chill host has been criticised for the crude remark he made about Minnie Dlamini, but Baloyi said Moja Love is determined to hamper MacG’s career.

Rosie Motene sues MacG and associates

MacG is no stranger to controversy, especially for insulting women. Former Generations actress Rosie Motene filed a defamation lawsuit against controversial media personalities MacG and Sol Phenduka, the hosts of Podcast & Chill.

Rosie Motene lawyered up against Podcast & Chill hosts MacG, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady for defamation of character. The lawsuit came after comedian and actor Toll Azz Mo slammed Motene on an episode of the show.

According to ZiMoja, Toll Azz Mo, real name Mongezi Mahlangu, was not served the papers despite being the one who slammed Motene. Rosie Motene came under fire from Mahlangu for allegedly siding with Lerato Moloi, who accused him of rape.

