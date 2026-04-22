A South African Police Service (SAPS) union is not happy that National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola is still on duty

Masemola and other SAPS members appeared in court in Pretoria, Gauteng, on charges involving a controversial tender

South Africans held different perspectives on whether Masemola should be suspended because of his court case

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ senior journalist, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

A union believes suspending Fannie Masemola is a desired course of action. Image: Kasi News

Source: Facebook

PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The Independent Police Union of South Africa (IPUSA) called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola to be suspended. Masemola appeared in court on 21 April 2026 in Pretoria in connection with the controversial R360 million tender awarded to Medicare24.

According to SABC News, IPUSA’s president, Bethuel Nkuna, said that keeping Masemola in office while he is facing charges of violating the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) will create a perception of conflict. He also remarked that it could raise double standards concerns, pointing out that junior officers receive immediate suspension for misconduct. He said the public’s trust must be restored.

Why did Masemola appear in court?

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) charged Masemola after he was implicated in the irregularly awarded tender. SAPS paid out R50 million before the tender was cancelled. He was served with a summons on 25 March to appear alongside 12 police officers, some of whom were arrested the previous day.

Masemola could possibly be placed on suspension as Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that President Cyril Ramaphosa is still considering his options before taking legal action. He added that a police commissioner cannot attend to court matters.

Fannie Masemola welcomed the investigation into his involvement in the Medicare24 tender. Image: Guillem Sartorio/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

Masemola weighed in on the case after his case was postponed to May. He said that he was innocent and welcomed the investigation. He called on members of the police force to remain calm and continue to serve South Africans. Masemola added that the police are close to uncovering the source of organised crime in the country.

South Africans debate call for Masemola’s suspension

Social media was split in the middle. Some netizens supported IPUSA’s call, while others snubbed it.

Netizens against Masemola

Mulaudzi Godfrey said:

“I have a feeling that someone is regretting having that media briefing on that day. Look now: his buddy is in serious trouble.”

Quinto Nketo remarked:

“You will think constables and sergeants are the ones who are corrupt. That’s nothing. These seniors are eating millions.”

Goodman Ngobeni added:

“Please, with immediate effect.”

Netizens who support Masemola

Ramaru Pfarelo observed:

“They’re just trying to prove a point that they can remove the big boss so that the small officers can fear for their jobs and stop fighting the cartels.”

Beste Mosebo added:

“This case must be struck off the roll because it doesn’t make sense.”

Mzwa Wilton Dlaminy said:

“This project is gonna fail dismally.”

Masemola case a test for SAPS: Mathe

In a related article, Briefly News reported that SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Masemola’s case was a test for the police force. She spoke after Masemola’s case was postponed.

Mathe observed that the case tested SAPS’ integrity and accountability. She praised Masemola for submitting to the process.

Source: Briefly News