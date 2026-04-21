



President Cyril Ramaphosa may be considering an inquiry into National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola following his court appearance over the Medicare 24 tender

Masemola appeared in court on 21 April 2026 on allegations of contravening the PFMA linked to the R360 million contract

The presidency has not confirmed an inquiry, with spokesperson Vincent Magwenya saying the matter is receiving attention

Cyril Ramaphosa may order an inquiry into Fannie Masemola after his court appearance in Medicare 24 scandal. Images: Mlungisi Louw/ Getty Images and Luba Lesolle/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —President Cyril Ramaphosa may appoint a formal inquiry to determine whether National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola should be suspended, following his recent court appearance linked to the controversial Medicare 24 tender scandal.

The development comes amid growing scrutiny over Masemola’s role in the matter, with legal and political pressure mounting on the presidency to act decisively.

According to the South African Police Service Act, the president is empowered to establish a board of inquiry to assess whether a loss of confidence in the national commissioner warrants suspension or removal from office.

What does the SAPS Act say?

As reported by News24, Ramaphosa has not yet publicly commented on the situation. Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed only that the president is attending to the matter.

The law clearly states that the president may appoint a board of inquiry chaired by a judge of the Supreme Court to investigate the circumstances surrounding any perceived loss of confidence in the commissioner.

This panel would then compile a report and make recommendations, after which the president may decide to suspend or remove the commissioner.

At this stage, no inquiry has been officially announced, and Masemola remains in his position as national police commissioner.

Why was Masemola in court?

Masemola appeared in court on 21 April 2026 in connection with allegations that he contravened the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). The charges relate to claims that he failed to act appropriately regarding the R360 million Medicare 24 tender.

During his court appearance, Masemola reportedly expressed confusion about the charges, stating that he did not understand why he was in court and maintaining that he had attempted to stop the contract.

Masemola is now the third serving national police commissioner to face criminal charges, following Khomotso Phahlane and Jackie Selebi, both of whom were embroiled in legal controversies during their tenures.

The situation continues to evolve as South Africans await further clarity from the presidency on whether an inquiry will be instituted.

Fannie Masemola defends his innocence

In related news, Fannie Masemola broke his silence, speaking outside the Pretoria Magistrates Court after his brief appearance. Maemola defended his innocence after he was charged with failing to act in the Medicare tender that was awarded to alleged cartel member Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala. Masemola further said that he did not want to discuss the conversation he had with Ramaphosa about his future after Ramaphosa promised to decide on Masemola's future. He added that the police force must continue doing its work.

SAPS say the case is a defining moment for the organisation. Image: Anadolu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SAPS say the Masemola case is a defining moment

Briefly News also reported that SAPS national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said Masemola's case represents a critical moment not only for the police commissioner but the organisation as a whole. Mathe was speaking to the media before the police commissioner's appearance. Mathe emphasised that SAPS has always maintained that no one is above the law, regardless of rank or position. She further said the moment should not be treated defensively, but rather as an opportunity for reflection and reform.

Source: Briefly News