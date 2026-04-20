A senior police figure has made explosive claims that could shake both law enforcement and South African football, placing Bobby Motaung under intense scrutiny

The allegations suggest a deeper power struggle within SAPS, with Daphney Manamela claiming efforts were made to sideline her and derail sensitive cases

The saga also reopens unresolved questions around the Mbombela Stadium tender and the killing of whistleblower Jimmy Mohlala

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung is facing allegations of offering a bribe of R5 million to the National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola.

Kaizer Chiefs Boss Accused of R5 Million Bribe Involving Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola

Source: UGC

These accusations came about on Sunday, 19 April 2026, in an explosive press briefing held by the suspended Mpumalanga Police Commissioner, Daphney Manamela, who hosted a media briefing in Mbombela. According to Manamela, her allegations were confirmed by Major General Botsotso Moukangwe, who allegedly confessed that he and Masemola received R5 million from Motaung.

Bobby Motaung bribery allegations

Further, she says that the bribe was meant to ensure that she did not return to her position or reinstate fraud and corruption cases against Motaung. According to SABC News, Manamela in addition alleges there is a link between Motaung’s cases and the murder case of Jimmy Mohlala, who blew the whistle on the construction of the Mbombela Stadium.

She said that Motaung and two others were previously arrested and later released on bail over fraud linked to the Mbombela Stadium tender. She alleged that the case docket was taken from a captain based at the Nelspruit SAPS and, according to system records, was booked to a senior public prosecutor and returned on the same day in October 2019.

Kaizer Chiefs Boss Accused of R5 Million Bribe Involving Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola

Source: Facebook

Mbombela Stadium fraud case

Manamela claimed this pointed to manipulation of the system, adding that the docket was also removed from the province by a colonel. The Amakhosi executive is the son of the club’s founder and chairman, Kaizer Motaung. He has frequently made headlines due to financial issues.

Reports in September 2025 also suggested that Motaung, who also launched his foundation last year, defaulted on a R600,000 loan he took from the Nthwese Investment Consortium, the company he co-owned with business partner Herbert Theledi.

This failure reportedly led to the liquidation of his company, Lakeshore Trading, which owns a property complex in Mondeor, Johannesburg South. The details were revealed by the lawyers representing the company that purchased Lakeshore.

These latest revelations by Manamela have further dragged Motaung's name through the mud. South Africans reacted with amazement on social media.

@Waltz42747233:

"No wonder Kaizer Chiefs are struggling like this and not even afford to buy you players 😭😭😭."

@SihleManq:

"What could a businessman like Bobby want from a police figurehead like Masemola? I heard about this before but am still not certain if it implicates Kaizer Chiefs at all or if it is a private matter."

@KatlehoMokone47:

"Bobby's stake at Chiefs is at stake. According to what Mkwanazi said about funding his new project, they will auction his stake to cover the alleged funds for the Mbombela Stadium construction tender. KC fans have the opportunity to gather money and buy them."

@mduduz_khumal0:

"Whatever happened to that World Cup case about Mbombela Stadium where Bobby was one of the suspects 🤔💭."

Kaizer Chiefs executive pays R2.2 million divorce settlement

Briefly News previously reported that a Kaizer Chiefs executive, believed to be one of the club's founders and chairman, Dr Kaizer Motaung's children, has reportedly paid a staggering R2.2 million from his pension fund to his estranged wife as part of a divorce settlement.

It was reported that the high-ranking executive filed for divorce last year in the Johannesburg High Court, citing irreconcilable differences.

Source: Briefly News