South African Police Service To Investigate Allegations of Bribery Against General Fannie Masemola
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- The South African Police Service (SAPS) will investigate the allegations against National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola
- The suspended Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner General Daphney Manamela made the explosive allegations during a media briefing
- She accused him of receiving a bribe from a top official of one of the biggest football clubs in South Africa
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
GAUTENG— The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating allegations that National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola received millions in bribery money from a top official of a football club. This was according to suspended Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner General Daphney Manamela.
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According to Newzroom Afrika, SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that SAPS noted Manamela’s allegations, which cannot be taken lightly. She stated that any allegations of wrongdoing, misconduct, or interference with a criminal, political, or organisational case are treated with the utmost seriousness. However, the matters raised must be subjected to the appropriate investigative processes to establish the facts.
“Where necessary, independent oversight bodies or the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry can be engaged to ensure impartiality and public confidence in the process. Due process must be allowed to take its course,” she said.
What did Manamela say about Fannie Masemola?
Manamela held a press briefing on 19 April 2026 and alleged that businessman and football administrator Bobby Motaung bribed Masemola and Major General Botsotso Moukangwe with R5 million. Motaung allegedly bribed them to ensure that Manamela did not return to her position or probe Motaung for fraud and corruption.
Manamela alleged that Motaung and two others were arrested in connection with fraud charges relating to a Mbombela Stadium tender. However, the docket was allegedly taken when Brigadier Mojela booked it. She added that Colonel Moloko allegedly also took the docket.
What did South Africans say?
Citizens interacting on X weighed in on the explosive allegations.
Master said:
“Dear Cyril Ramaphosa, please extend the scope of Madlanga. It must even reach the Western Cape. There's no way gangs can thrive like this unattended.”
Ka Mageba remarked:
“Those who are saying there's a fight back are delulu. How many instances has Masemola been mentioned in criminality?”
Tech was unhappy.
“We need evidence and then charge her with being an accomplice. Why would you sit on top of a crime and not act on it until you are suspended?”
Paly said:
“She also needs to be charged with defeating the ends of justice.”
Laundry observed:
“She won't go to Madlanga. Remember, she will be asked about her suspension.”
3 Briefly News articles about Fannie Masemola
- Masemola could be placed on suspension after he was charged with the controversial Medicare24 tender scandal. Masemola is charged with 14 other police officers for the tender, which was irregularly awarded.
- Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia said that Masemola’s charges are not linked to corruption. He said that he was charged under procurement legislation, which is also a serious charge.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that he would make a decision regarding Masemola, who was served with a summons to appear in court on 21 April 2026. He said he would soon announce his plan.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za