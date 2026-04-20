The South African Police Service (SAPS) will investigate the allegations against National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola

The suspended Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner General Daphney Manamela made the explosive allegations during a media briefing

She accused him of receiving a bribe from a top official of one of the biggest football clubs in South Africa

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Fannie Masemola is facing bribery allegations. Image: South African Police Service

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GAUTENG— The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating allegations that National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola received millions in bribery money from a top official of a football club. This was according to suspended Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner General Daphney Manamela.

According to Newzroom Afrika, SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that SAPS noted Manamela’s allegations, which cannot be taken lightly. She stated that any allegations of wrongdoing, misconduct, or interference with a criminal, political, or organisational case are treated with the utmost seriousness. However, the matters raised must be subjected to the appropriate investigative processes to establish the facts.

“Where necessary, independent oversight bodies or the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry can be engaged to ensure impartiality and public confidence in the process. Due process must be allowed to take its course,” she said.

What did Manamela say about Fannie Masemola?

Manamela held a press briefing on 19 April 2026 and alleged that businessman and football administrator Bobby Motaung bribed Masemola and Major General Botsotso Moukangwe with R5 million. Motaung allegedly bribed them to ensure that Manamela did not return to her position or probe Motaung for fraud and corruption.

Manamela alleged that Motaung and two others were arrested in connection with fraud charges relating to a Mbombela Stadium tender. However, the docket was allegedly taken when Brigadier Mojela booked it. She added that Colonel Moloko allegedly also took the docket.

Fannie Masemola is under a microscope. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

What did South Africans say?

Citizens interacting on X weighed in on the explosive allegations.

Master said:

“Dear Cyril Ramaphosa, please extend the scope of Madlanga. It must even reach the Western Cape. There's no way gangs can thrive like this unattended.”

Ka Mageba remarked:

“Those who are saying there's a fight back are delulu. How many instances has Masemola been mentioned in criminality?”

Tech was unhappy.

“We need evidence and then charge her with being an accomplice. Why would you sit on top of a crime and not act on it until you are suspended?”

Paly said:

“She also needs to be charged with defeating the ends of justice.”

Laundry observed:

“She won't go to Madlanga. Remember, she will be asked about her suspension.”

3 Briefly News articles about Fannie Masemola

Source: Briefly News