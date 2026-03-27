President Cyril Ramaphosa has discussed the situation surrounding Major General Fannie Masemola, who faces criminal charges

The National Police Commissioner was recently served with a summons to appear in court in a R360 million tender scandal

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the President's comments, debating what decision he would make

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to make a decision on National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola soon. Image: G20SA/ Interpol (Flickr)

Source: Original

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

FREE STATE - President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to make a decision soon regarding Major General Fannie Masemola, sparking a debate online about what he will eventually do.

Speaking on the sidelines of a visit to a housing settlement in the Free State, Ramaphosa addressed the situation surrounding the National Police Commissioner.

General Masemola was served with a summons to appear before court on 21 April 2026 in relation to the R360 South African Police Service (SAPS) tender that was awarded to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s company. He was served with the summons on the same day that 12 other officers appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, charged with corruption related to the same tender.

Twelve police officers appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, charged with corruption related to Vusimuzi Matlala's tender. Image: @Sli_Masikane

Source: Twitter

President Ramaphosa promises to do something soon

Speaking about the current situation, Ramaphosa said he was in conversations with the various people involved in the security cluster and would make an announcement soon about what he planned to do.

“So, it will be coming soon. Watch this space,” he said.

The President also stated that he was concerned about the current instability and all the information being aired at the Ad Hoc Committee and the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

“It is most concerning and should concern all of us,” he said.

He added that, in many ways, he appointed the commission so that the truth could come out and the country could turn a new page in policing.

The Madlanga Commission and Ad Hoc Committee were established to investigate allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system. The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a press briefing on 6 July 2025.

Ramaphosa wants country to move forward

While he admitted that what has aired thus far has been disturbing, he also said that now the country needed to move forward on a completely new page.

“Appoint people who are going to serve the people of South Africa, and who are going to secure the lives of the people in South Africa,” the president stated.

South Africans weigh in on President Ramaphosa’s statement

Social media users weighed in on President Ramaphosa’s promise to make an announcement soon, speculating about what he would do.

@azania1023 urged:

“Appoint General Mkhwanazi as the Acting Police Commissioner.”

@de08fecd697d4be said:

“The president sounds very excited about this, now that he will be able to remove Masemola and put his puppet in place, who will do what they want. And that puppet will make the lives of Generals Mkhwanazi and Khumalo difficult. If the President make this move, the criminals have won.”

@mmlets claimed:

“Watch how quickly he replaces Masemola, but doesn’t do the same to Mchunu.”

@SerDunkedWings speculated:

“He is going to place Masemola on ‘precautionary leave’ and then put some compromised and incompetent provincial commissioner on the job. Then six months later, he will sack Fannie Masemola.”

@Philani_pk said:

“I don't trust my President. I feel like he is controlled somewhere. But I will keep my hopes high.”

@Mo_7772 agreed:

“I have lost trust in Ramapho

General Masemola could be placed on leave

Briefly News reported that General Masemola could be placed on special leave as he faces charges related to the Medicare24 tender scandal.

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that President Ramaphosa was seeking legal advice before making any decision.

The outcome will depend on court proceedings and the legal considerations guiding the presidency’s next steps.

Source: Briefly News