Chinette Gallichan's husband has spoken out after his final memories of his wife, who was a 35-year-old labour lawyer

Chinette was shot dead outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) offices

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the interview, sharing mixed reactions to the way it was handled

South Africans are divided by Keegan Gallichan's interview following his wife's murder. Image: @gouws.nadine (Instagram)/ izusek (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – South Africans have been left divided by an interview Chinette Gallichan’s husband gave after her brutal murder.

Keegan, the husband of the 35-year-old labour lawyer who was shot dead in the Johannesburg Central Business District, has opened up about his last memory of her.

Chinette was shot and killed outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) offices at the corner of Fox and Joubert Streets on Monday, 23 March 2026.

She was representing the mining company Sibanye-Stillwater in a labour dispute and was walking towards the CCMA offices when she was shot dead at close range.

Chinette Gallichan was shot dead on Monday, 23 March 2026, in the Johannesburg CDB. Image: @gouws.nadine

Source: Instagram

Keegan’s emotional interview with eNCA

On 25 March 2026, two days after her passing, Keegan was interviewed by eNCA, where he described his final memories of his wife. Fighting back the tears, he described how he found out that she had been killed, and what transpired when he arrived at the crime scene.

He explained that it took him about an hour to get to the scene from his job in Pretoria, but he was prevented from getting too close by police as the area was still an active crime scene.

Police then handed him his wife’s cell phone, car keys, and her ID card, as nothing had been stolen following the shooting. He then believed that his wife was targeted, though he said that as a family, they could not think of a motive.

Investigations into Gallichan’s murder continue, and no arrests have been made at this stage.

South Africans are divided by the interview

Social media users weighed in on Keegan’s interview, sharing mixed reactions to it. While some expressed sympathy, others criticised the media house for interviewing him so soon after the tragedy. Some even questioned how truthful he was being.

@MadamFadilah stated:

“If I were the husband, I wouldn’t have agreed to this nonsense ya interview. Le sele lona ko eNCA. I mean, if tables were turned, I don’t think any of y’all would want to be interviewed. Why are y’all insensitive?”

@ObserverSa85445 asked:

“So, he wasn’t called by anyone; he just decided to drive there because he saw a story on Facebook and thought maybe it’s his wife? Mmmm. He should be probed further.”

@tersfees exclaimed:

“South Africa will break your heart.”

@MbaliFlawa stated:

“He is the number one suspect. Already interviews? Sjoe.”

@ob_objames noted:

“So, you read online that a female attorney has been killed, no names mentioned, and you immediately knew it was your wife. You left the office and rushed there. Though there are so many female attorneys working in Joburg CBD. Your heart immediately sank? You knew it was her.”

@mphokeo asked:

“Why do people agree to these interviews?”

@kingsbongile questioned:

“How did he know to go to the Intelligent Bureau ntonton channel at that very time? I smell a fish here.”

@SikhathiCharity urged:

“The people who did this need to be found and jailed. They don’t deserve to walk around our communities.”

@Kelo_kelzy exclaimed:

“I feel this man's pain.”

@biker_micer said:

“Our sincere condolences, brother. This is one horrific way to see your spouse dying like this, especially in public view.”

@annize69 added:

“Deep, deep pain. I am so sorry. This is just wrong.”

@Recoconut_04 stated:

“Eish, it is painful. Those kids don’t have a mother anymore.”

@upendo_nzuri asked:

“Why are you even talking to this grieving man, bandla?”

@NkosanaDM74 said:

“This has to be every husband's worst nightmare. I am so sorry, Keegan. I can't even begin to fathom what you're going through. Godspeed, love and light.”

@JayBean6869 questioned:

“Why do reporters always ask someone how they felt when they saw their dead relative? Do you expect him to say he felt great?”

Justice Minister condemns Gallichan's murder

Briefly News also reported that Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi condemned the murder of the 35-year-old attorney.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development also called for swift justice to be served.

Kubayo also highlighted the importance of protecting legal professionals, saying attacks on them threatened constitutional democracy.

Source: Briefly News