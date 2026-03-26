Western Cape Police have conducted renewed searches in Saldanha Bay for Joslin Smith, who was last seen alive two years ago

Police and sniffer dogs were spotted in the Diazville area after a community member reported new information to the police

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the latest searches, noting that items were found so long after the disappearance

The Western Cape Police confirmed to Briefly News that searches were ongoing, explaining what led to it

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Western Cape police conducted a renewed search for Joslin Smith in Saldanha Bay, following up on new leads. Image: Cape Town Etc

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – Police have launched a large-scale search in Saldanha Bay, as they follow up on possible evidence regarding Joslin Smith’s disappearance.

Numerous officers gathered in the Diazville area of Saldanha Bay, sparking a debate online about what they were searching for and what happened to the little girl. Accompanied by sniffer dogs, police were conducting searches in an area known as The Dunes.

The searches have been ongoing for over two years since the little girl from Middelpos was last seen alive. Joslin was last seen on 19 February 2024. While her mother, Kelly Smith, Kelly’s boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, and their friend, Steveno van Rhyn, were arrested and sentenced, Joslin was never found.

Police following up on community member's claims

The Western Cape Police’s Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed to Briefly News that detectives were conducting searches in the area to investigate recent claims made by a community member regarding Joslin’s whereabouts.

“At this stage, no tangible evidence linked to Joslin Smith has been found. However, SAPS reiterates that all information received is treated with seriousness and thoroughly investigated,” Colonel Traut said.

He added that since her disappearance, police have pursued numerous leads provided by the public, but none have yielded a breakthrough. He also confirmed that the case remained open and called on anyone with information to contact the police.

Joslin Smith was last seen on 19 February 2024 in the Middlepos area of Saldanha Bay. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

What were the recent claims made?

While police would not confirm what leads they were following up on, a community member recently accused police of not properly following up on information.

Reverend June Dolley-Major contacted police after items, which she believed may have shown signs of blood and a strong decomposing odour, were found. She said that one item was handed to the police, but alleged that they didn’t follow up and didn’t take a statement.

Reverend Dolley-Major further claimed that additional items were later identified and subjected to preliminary tests, with one showing indications resembling blood.

She called on police to secure the area, collect all the items and subject them to forensic analysis.

“If there is nothing to be found, then let the proper forensic processes confirm that. But to ignore it entirely is not acceptable,” she said at the time.

You can view her post about the items found here.

What you need to know about the Joslin Smith trial

South Africans weigh in on latest development

Social media users weighed in on the search, with some praying that there would be some news, while others questioned why items would be found now.

Divan Duran Kleinbooi said:

“If there is any evidence or something in that area, it simply means it was placed there recently. That whole area was searched and combed by different entities, and nothing came up. After two years, whatever was there was placed recently.”

Belinda Bezuidenhout said:

“I'm glad SAPS have now eventually taken Reverend June Dolley-Major seriously with the items she found. She never stopped searching. People can actually go watch her video on her page. Maybe people will get a better understanding of things and what led to her and her search team coming across the items.”

Tawanda Mindu stated:

“Ask Gayton. He said she's alive and he knows where she is.”

Jake Pansegrouw agreed:

“Speak to Gayton, he seems to know something.”

Sboniso Duduzela said:

“I pray that they find her still alive.”

Tracy Burke added:

“I hope this isn't a repeat of the Van Rooyen saga, where reports keep coming in and raise everybody's hopes.”

Tshimangi Netshianane asked:

“No breakthrough?”

Elsje Lues questioned:

“Gayton said she is alive. So he knows where she is, or will he bring (find) her just before election time to boost his party?”

Koketso Metane asked:

“Yoh, searching where there are no houses. Does it mean they are searching for her remains?”

Sharon Gouveia suggested:

“Just ask Renz. She knows where she is.”

McKenzie claims to have new evidence about Joslin

Briefly News reported that McKenzie launched the Joslin Smith Foundation and provided an update on the search for the little girl.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture said he believed the missing girl was alive and claimed to have new evidence.

South Africans weighed in on the Patriotic Alliance leader's claims, sharing frustration and even doubt that he had evidence.

Source: Briefly News