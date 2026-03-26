The death of an elderly couple in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape has angered South Africans

The couple was murdered on their farm, and one suspect has been arrested

The debate of safety on farms resurfaced as South Africans demanded justice for the slain man and woman

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The brutal murder of an elderly couple on a farm shook South Africans. Images: Tetra Images and Grace Cary

Source: Getty Images

PLETTENBERG BAY, WESTERN CAPE— South Africans' concern for farmers and farm dwellers grew sharply after an elderly couple was found murdered in Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape.

According to IOL, the couple was found in Glen Loerie in the Crags on 25 March 2026. The discovery was made after a Mercedes-Benz was found travelling at breakneck speed on the R339 towards Uniondale. A licensed registration camera caught wind of the vehicle and tracked it to its address.

Police find bodies of elderly couple

Upon arrival at the smallholding, the police discovered the bodies of the 77 year-old man and his 71 year-old woman. The police immediately chased the vehicle down with the help of members of community structures. The police tracked the vehicle down near Uniondale. The vehicle overturned; the suspect got out of the vehicle and fled. He was later arrested. The suspect will appear in court after he has been formally charged.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens were concerned that safety on farms is an issue that some believed deserves attention. Others also commented on the isolation from society that farmholding dwellers experience.

A suspect was arrested for the murder of an elderly couple. Image: Ashley Cooper

Source: Getty Images

Hassan Shaik said:

"This is truly sad. May their souls rest in peace, and the murderers be brought to justice. As a side note, in the city there are also murders and house break-ins, and that's why we who can afford have to invest in alarms and armed responses."

Lebogang Koloko criticised people who left their elderly parents to live alone on farms.

"People are supposed to look after their parents. Sell the farm if you do not want to live on a farm anymore. Let them move in with you wherever you are. It's your duty to look after them."

Brenda van Vught observed:

"This is so sad. But older people are stubborn. Won't move from their homes or farms."

Nkosi Qawe was hurt.

"My mom and brother were victims of these kinds of barbarian acts. Because they lived on an isolated plot, criminals always targeted them."

Henderson Hendy was scared.

"We're not safe at all times. We live by the grace of God."

Martie Botha asked:

"When is this going to stop?"

4 Briefly News articles about farm killings

Source: Briefly News