Farm Manager Killed in KwaZulu-Natal, Community Reeling

A farm murder victim from the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands was torched to death near his home in an incident that shocked the community

The police said that the victim was reported kidnapped, and he was found burnt in his car

Members of the community described him in warm terms and mourned his sudden and gruesome death

MIDLANDS, KWAZULU-NATAL — A KwaZulu-Natal farm manager was found dead, and his death left the community he was part of in shock.

According to IOL, Mike Pryor, who lived in Indezi Valley in the Midlands, was burned in his car beyond recognition near Mphophomeni on 9 November 2025. He was abducted from his home, where he lived alone.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said that the police responded to reports of a vehicle. When the police arrived, they found that a bakkie had been burned. Pryor was identified as the person who was scorched.

Members of the community remember Pryor

Members of the community where Pryor lived spoke to IOL about the kind of person he was. A neighbour said that he was gentle and kind and always respected everyone. She also said that he loved his dogs, with whom he lived. The neighbour said the last time she saw him was when he delivered bales to her property.

Another neighbour said that Pryor called him days before he had died and said his electricity qwas switched off. He said that Pryor did not deserve what happened to him.

