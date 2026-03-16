Gayton McKenzie has officially launched the Joslin Smith Foundation at the Dial Rock Community Hall in Saldanha Bay

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture said he believed the missing girl was alive and claimed to have new evidence

South Africans weighed in on the Patriotic Alliance leader's claims, sharing frustration and even doubt that he had evidence

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie promised to provide evidence that Joslin Smith is alive. Image: @MarioNawfal/ Gordon Arons

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – Gayton McKenzie believes that Joslin Smith is still alive and plans to provide evidence of this on Wednesday, 18 March 2026.

McKenzie, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), made the bold claim on Sunday, 15 March 2026, at the official launch of the Joslin Smith Foundation, which was streamed live.

The launch took place at the Dial Rock Community Hall in Saldanha Bay, over two years after the little girl was last seen alive. Joslin was last seen alive outside her home in Middlepos, Saldanha Bay, on 19 February 2024. She was in the company of her mother’s boyfriend, Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis, but he claimed that she went out to play and never returned home.

Boeta, Joslin’s mother, Kelly, and Steveno “Steffie” van Rhyn were arrested for the crime, found guilty of human trafficking and kidnapping, and were sentenced to life behind bars.

Why does McKenzie believe Joslin is alive?

Speaking during the launch, McKenzie, who is the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, stated that he would be approaching the Minister of Police with the new information, which he believed was proof that Joslin was alive.

‘’Wednesday, I’m going straight to the Minister of Police. I’m not going through the cops, but straight to the minister because he’s an honest man," the PA leader said.

While he explicitly did not state what the new information was, he did explain that it stemmed from a raid on the house of Ayanda Letoni and Lourencia (Renz) Lombaard by private investigators (PI) that he was paying for. Lombaard was also arrested with the other three before turning State's witness and testifying against them. Letoni is her boyfriend, who has in the past been linked to the crime.

“The last time I paid the PI, it was twenty days ago when they raided the house of Ayanda. Ayanda beat up his child, whom he has with Renz. Renz then said, ‘I am going to tell the truth where Joslin is; that is why I still believe Joslin is still alive,” the minister noted.

He added that he would be going straight to the minister to let him know that Renz was willing to talk.

Jacquin 'Boeta’ Appollis, Steveno “Steffie” van Rhyn and Kelly Smith were sentenced to life for human trafficking. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about McKenzie and the case?

South Africans react to McKenzie’s promise

Social media users weighed in on McKenzie’s promise to take evidence to the minister, with some noting that he previously claimed to have evidence, and others questioning why he wasn’t liaising with the investigating officer.

Theresa Sass asked:

“Why not to the investigation officer?”

Charles Robert Woollands stated:

“So now he is an investigator as well.”

Willem Du Randt questioned:

“So, he has been sitting on evidence for months now?”

Ebrahim Adams noted:

“He has been talking this dribble since last November.”

Joao Manzambe asked:

“Why doesn't he give the evidence to the authorities?”

Justine Bishop urged:

“Please, please, please, can anyone who now all of a sudden finds Joslin or has new information, also be investigated properly?”

Donald Christie questioned:

“Why wait (until Wednesday)? He is just looking for attention and buying votes.”

Steve O'Brien suggested:

“He should be charged with obstructing justice and withholding evidence.”

McKenzie accuses Saldanha Bay mayor of being involved in Joslin’s disappearance

Briefly News reported that McKenzie claimed in March 2025 that he knew who was involved in Joslin’s disappearance.

The minister said he did not believe the little girl was sold for muthi, as was claimed during the lengthy trial against her mother.

The PA president claimed that the Saldanha Bay mayor was involved, adding that he believed that Joslin was still alive somewhere.

Source: Briefly News