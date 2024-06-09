Many citizens have applauded PA leader Gayton Mckenzie's decision to donate his parliamentary salary

Mckenzie said he would contribute his salary to the Joslin Smith Foundation for Missing Children

The PA leader is expected to net R1.27 million per annum pay cheque as a member of the National Assembly

Citizens applauded PA leader Gayton McKenzie for committing to donating his MP salary. Images: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images and Stock Image

Many South Africans applauded Patriotic Alliance (PA) President Gayton McKenzie for committing to donating his salary as a Member of Parliament.

Gayton Mckenzie pledges parliamentary salary

Mckenzie, who would make R1.27 million per annum as a member of the National Assembly, said he would contribute the amount to the Joslin Smith Foundation for Missing Children.

Responding to a social media user on X, @GaytonMcK explained that he made more in his investments than what he would receive as an MP:

“When white people enter parliament, there is never talk about perks and salaries. I currently earn more from my investments per month.”

The PA leader had previously offered R1 million to anyone who could give information about missing 6-year-old Joslin Smith’s whereabouts.

According to The Citizen, the PA secured nine parliamentary seats with the 2.06% vote it garnered in the 2024 General Election.

Citizens praise Gayton Mckenzie for his gesture

@zenlife_chauke advised:

“We needed to know more about you before the elections...we are willing to give you more seats next time we vote, Nyan”

@reubenlekoetje said:

“You are a true Patriot. Love to serve our people not for money but for love of South Africa.”

@tuse11 added:

“True. Have never seen such jealous people. Big ups on helping the Joslin Smith Foundation.”

@Phislash commented:

“You deserve crazy amounts of respect for that my guy ”

@tsholux said:

“You can’t hate on Gayton, manHappiest chap in SA right now and always has clapbacks ”

