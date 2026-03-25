Chinette Gallichan, a 35-year-old labour lawyer and committed marathon runner, was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD

Her husband, Keegan, who is also a marathon runner, rushed to the scene and described the moment he realised the tragedy

Friends, colleagues, and the running community mourned her death, while national figures, including the Minister of Justice, condemned the killing

As people in Johannesburg and across the country come to terms with the cruel murder of 35-year-old labour lawyer and marathon runner Chinette Gallichan, who was shot in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday, 23 March 2026, her husband and fellow marathon runner Keegan Gallichan has spoken about the moment he arrived at the crime scene.

Keegan Gallichan, the husband to the slain lawyer Chinette recalled the death of his wife. Image:@runzoneathletics

Source: Facebook

Chinette’s death, currently being investigated as a murder case by the South African Police Service (SAPS), is suspected to have been a targeted attack. A man reportedly pounced on her as she got out of her car on her way to the CCMA building near the corner of Fox Street in downtown Johannesburg.

Speaking to News24, Keegan recalled rushing to the scene after hearing about the shooting. His world came crashing down quickly on Monday when he first saw a Facebook post that confirmed his worst fear. The post, shared by Intelligence Bureau SA, announced that a female attorney had been shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD.

“I hoped it wasn’t her,” Keegan told News24, filled with emotion. After arriving at the scene and realising the truth, he was left with what he described as a “profound sense of loss”, not just shock, but immediate, crushing grief.

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As seen in the post below:

Keegan and Chinette had a shared passion for running

Chinette and her husband, Keegan, were both active members of the Run Zone Athletics Club in Northcliff, Johannesburg. They regularly ran in road races together, including major events such as the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. Gallichan completed that marathon in 2023 with a time of around 4:18:57, showing she was a committed runner, not just a casual participant.

She lived with her husband in Krugersdorp, just outside Johannesburg. Apart from being a dedicated runner, she was described on social media and by her running club as a “vibrant and active individual who loved life” and embraced adventure alongside her husband.

Her online profiles also showed her faith and love for travel. She was known among colleagues for her legal professionalism and calm, composed approach to handling labour disputes. Tributes from her running club mention both Chinette and Keegan as a couple who ran together and supported each other’s sporting goals, leaving a lasting impression on their community.

South Africans react with heartbreak to the murder

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, condemned the killing and called for justice for Chinette. South Africans expressed their fear and heartbreak, living in a country where such senseless killings exist.

@tshenolo_01:

''The saddest thing about this is that we wake up daily thinking it's just another ordinary day. Little did she know it was her last. This hits so hard.''

@kristijan.madjarevic:

''Just terrible, a life taken for someone's greed and evil nature.''

@gosensian:

''Condolences to the family. Very tragic.''

The Waterfall Athletics Club paid their tribute to Chinette in a moving post on X on Tuesday, 24 March.

See the post on X below:

Source: Briefly News