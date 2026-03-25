Tiffany Meek appeared before the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on 25 March 2025 in connection with her son's death

Meek faces multiple charges, including murder and attempting to obstruct justice, following Jayden-Lee's death in May 2025

Meek's matter is now trial-ready, and the Fleurhof resident will not stand trial in April 2026 for the murder of the 11-year-old

Tiffany Meek has pleaded not guilty to the murder of her son, Jayden-Lee. Image: @tndaba/ @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Tiffany Meek has pleaded not guilty to the murder of her son, Jayden-Lee Meek and is ready to stand trial.

Meek is accused of the murder of her 11-year-old son, Jayden-Lee, and is facing charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, crimen injuria, and attempting to obstruct the administration of justice.

The lifeless body of the 11-year-old was found outside his home on 14 May, at Swazi's Place in Fleurhof, Johannesburg. His body was found a day after he was reported missing.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Meek was arrested on 11 July 2025 and denied bail on 29 July 2025.

Jayden-Lee's lifeless body was found outside his home a day after he disappeared. Image: Colored Girls Rock

Source: Facebook

Meek to stand trial

During her recent appearance before the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge, Meek pleaded not guilty to all the charges against her. Her lawyers previously indicated that they were entering into plea agreements with the State.

With her officially pleading not guilty, the magistrate warned her that in accordance with Section 51(1) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act 105 of 1997, a minimum sentence of life imprisonment was applicable if she was found guilty.

He also encouraged her to actively listen to all evidence presented during the trial and engage with her lawyer if there was anything she disagreed with.

Her matter has been postponed until 22 April 2026, when the trial will commence. The State and defence confirmed that all formal admissions will be drafted, and all evidence and witnesses will be ready by that date.

What you need to know about Jayden-Lee Meek’s murder

A close relative was arrested on 11 July in connection with the murder of Jayden-Lee.

Tiffany made her first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court and was charged with the murder of her son.

In an interview after his death, Tiffany demanded justice for her son and sent a warning to whoever was responsible for the murder.

Tiffany’s mother, Debbie Dunn, maintained that her daughter was not guilty of killing Jayden-Lee.

Angry community members demanded that Tiffany be given bail so they could deal with her.

Meek maintains that the real killer is out there

Briefly News reported that Meek was denied bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court by Magistrate Anneline Africa in July 2025.

Her lawyer, Noven Naidoo, spoke to the media outside the court about his client's plans after her bail application failed.

Naidoo said Meek wanted to leave no stone unturned in her quest for justice, as she claimed that the real killer was still loose.

Source: Briefly News