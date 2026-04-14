Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates winger Jabu Mahlangu has shared some guidance with in-form youngster Relebohile Mofokeng.

Mofokeng has recently grabbed headlines for his impressive performances, netting five goals across two matches and earning consecutive Man of the Match awards.

The 21-year-old’s form has also been recognised with the Betway Premiership Player of the Month award for both February and March, as he hits peak form during a crucial stage in the title race, which has effectively become a duel with Mamelodi Sundowns.

So far this season, Mofokeng has contributed nine league goals and five assists in 20 appearances.

His performances have sparked widespread debate among fans, especially after former Orlando Pirates midfielder Andile Jali weighed in on “President Yama 2k” and compared him to veteran attacker Themba Zwane. Jali’s remarks drew criticism from sections of supporters.

Mahlangu has now entered the discussion, praising the Bafana Bafana international while cautioning against the growing negativity among fans and urging the player to remain focused.

Speaking on Instagram, Mahlangu expressed concern about the current climate among supporters.

He highlighted how debates have become increasingly hostile, with fans resorting to insults rather than respectful discussion. According to him, football rivalries in the past—between clubs like Pirates, Chiefs, Sundowns, and others—were passionate but rarely crossed into personal attacks.

Turning his attention to Mofokeng, Mahlangu encouraged the young star to aim higher than previous generations, insisting he has the ability to surpass former greats such as Steve Lekoelea.

He further advised Mofokeng to ignore comparisons and outside pressure, warning that such distractions could hinder his development.

Mahlangu urged him to stay humble, take things step by step, and focus on self-improvement rather than external opinions. He emphasised that the surrounding “noise” could be damaging if given too much attention.

Concluding his message, Mahlangu praised Mofokeng’s character and potential, stating that he has what it takes to become one of the best players not just in Africa, but globally. He also expressed his hopes for the youngster to remain injury-free, continue progressing, and eventually secure a move to European football, while wishing him success with both club and country.

Source: Briefly News