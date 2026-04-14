Sekhukhune United have decided to end their relationship with head coach Eric Tinkler, with Paulus Masehe set to step in as interim manager for the rest of the campaign.

Tinkler was appointed in March last year, taking over from Lehlohonolo Seema, and successfully led Babina Noko to a fourth-place finish, building on the groundwork established by his predecessor.

At the start of the current season, he was tasked with a clear objective: finish in the top three and win at least one domestic trophy from the MTN8, Carling Knockout, or Nedbank Cup. He openly accepted those targets.

Despite those ambitions, Sekhukhune failed to lift any silverware, while their league performances became increasingly erratic in recent weeks.

Although a top-three finish was still technically possible, the chances had diminished significantly with only six matches left to play.

Tinkler’s last game in charge was a narrow 1–0 win over Magesi FC at the weekend, which ended a five-match winless run in the Betway Premiership — a slump that ultimately undermined his position.

Sekhukhune had looked like strong contenders for a cup run, especially with several major teams knocked out early in the Nedbank Cup, but their campaign ended in disappointment after a quarter-final exit to Milford FC, heightening pressure on the technical staff.

The club has also undergone structural changes in its football department, bringing in Walter Steenbok as Director of Football Strategy to work alongside Sporting Director McDonald Makubedi.

For the remainder of the season, Masehe will lead the team, while assistant coach Mark van Heerden has also left his role.

Sekhukhune are now expected to begin the search for a permanent head coach in the near future.

Source: Briefly News