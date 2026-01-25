The Betway Premiership title race is getting tougher as the season progresses, with a team proving to be the title winners' deciders.

Orlando Pirates dropped crucial points in their first league game in 2026 while their rivals Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Orbit College and Kaizer Chiefs securing all three points against Lamontville Arrows.

The Sea Robbers and the Brazilians are both on the same points, and their next league games could prove vital for the team who would be on top.

How Sekhukhune United are shaping title race

Sports journalist, Moses Mbogo, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News has explained how Sekhukune United are shaping the Betway Premiership title race.

"Sekhukhune United has been a thorn in the flesh for the big three in the Betway Premiership this season," he said.

"They've caused Orlando Pirates serious problems in the charge to end Sundowns' dominance in the league. If you check their two games this season, the Bucs failed to get maximum points in any of their matches.

"Same with Kaizer Chiefs, I think they defeated Amakhosi away, which is an incredible feat.

"Now, they are facing Mamelodi Sundowns next, and they could prove stubborn for Miguel Cardoso's boys, because they've not been that convincing recently."

Source: Briefly News