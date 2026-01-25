Orlando Pirates are one of the teams in the Betway Premiership with a very big squad as they invested in new players both in the summer and this January transfer windows.

The Sea Robbers started the season strongly as they ended the first half of the campaign on to of the Betway Premiership table, also winning the MTN8 title alongside the Carling Knockout Cup and the Carling Label Cup after defeat the Carling All Stars in the final.

The second half of the season, didn't start on a positive note for Abdeslam Ouaddou's side as they dropped points against Sekhukhune United in their first game in 2026.

They've signed Andre de Jong from Stellenbosch FC, with two players also joining them from Marumo Gallants this Janaury, which means they need to let go of some players who are seeking for playing time.

Players to leave Orlando Pirates

Sports journalist, Moses Mbogo, in a chat with Briefly News suggested a number of players who should consider a move away from the Soweto giants before the January transfer window closes.

"Orlando Pirates still have a big despite letting go of some of their academy players and Sinoxolo Kwayiba returning to Chippa United," he said.

"Boitumelo Radiopane, Simphiwe Selepe, Siyabonga Dladla need to find new clubs if they want to get enough playing time this season, because I don't think they are in Abdeslam Ouaddou's plans in the second half of the season."

Source: Briefly News