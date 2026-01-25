Orlando Pirates have dropped crucial points as the Betway Premiership title race intensify this season.

The Sea Robbers were held to a goalless draw against Sekhukhune United in their first league game in 2026, and it's a bad news for the Soweto-based club as their rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs both registered victories.

The Soweto giants are looking forward to ending the Tshwane Outfits' dominance in the Premier Soccer League this season, but they need to get back to winning ways in the league if they want to achieve that.

Why Pirates dropped points vs Sekhukhune

Football analyst, Uche Anuma, while chatting with Briefly News shared his thoughts on Pirates' game against Sekhukhune. He went further to explain what could have caused their poor start in 2026.

"I think Sekhukhune United have been a solid side since Eric Tinkler took over, and it's not a surprise that they've been one of the best teams in the league since then," he said.

"Pirates are still yet to regroup and get back that first half of the season form as they are just welcoming some of their key players back to the team."

Source: Briefly News