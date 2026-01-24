Orlando Pirates have failed to strengthen their lead on the Betway Premiership standings as they dropped points against Sekhukhune United in their first game in 2026.

The Soweto giants were second going into the game against Babina Noko with Mamelodi Sundowns holding on to the first place after defeating Orbit College earlier this week.

The Sea Robbers were held to a goalless draw by Eric Tinkler's men at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, 24 January 2026.

Pirates held by Sekhukhune United

Nkosinathi Sibisi was paired with Lebone Seema at the centre of Orlando Pirates’ defence after Mbokazi completed his move to the United States last month, while the attacking trio featured Evidence Makgopa, Kamogelo Sebelebele and Tshepang Moremi. On the other side, Sekhukhune United brought back Lehlohonolo Mojela and Ngoanamelo Rammala following their midweek defeat to Stellenbosch FC.

Pirates dictated the tempo in the opening exchanges, with Patrick Maswanganyi heavily involved in midfield and Sebelebele causing problems down the right wing. Despite their dominance, the Buccaneers were unable to test Sekhukhune goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner during the first quarter-hour.

Sekhukhune were content to remain compact and repel deliveries into their penalty area, but they offered little threat on the counter-attack. Veteran forward Bradley Grobler spent much of the first half locked in physical battles with Sibisi and Seema, limiting his influence.

The closest either side came before the interval arrived five minutes before the break when Sibisi met a corner from close range, only for Leaner to produce a crucial goal-line save to keep the scores level at halftime.

Eric Tinkler’s side showed greater attacking intent after the restart, particularly following the introduction of Tsepo Matsimbi and Tshepo Mokoane in place of Shaune Mogaila and Mojela. Even so, clear-cut chances inside the penalty area remained scarce, with Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine largely untroubled.

As the match wore on and opportunities remained limited, Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made a double substitution just after the hour, introducing Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis for Maswanganyi and Deano van Rooyen, which saw Sebelebele shift into a right-back position.

The substitutions gave the Buccaneers renewed momentum in the latter stages, especially out wide, where Appollis’ speed posed a constant threat. Makgopa was later withdrawn with 16 minutes remaining, making way for Yanela Mbuthuma.

Sebelebele came agonisingly close to securing a late winner in stoppage time after weaving past multiple defenders inside the box, but Leaner once again stood firm with a brave save, ensuring Sekhukhune claimed a point at the final whistle.

