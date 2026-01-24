Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou insisted he has no concerns about dropped points, expressing satisfaction with his team’s overall display following the goalless draw against Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The stalemate ensured Pirates remain in second place on the table, level on points with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns while still holding a game in hand over the defending champions.

Sekhukhune United, meanwhile, delivered a compact, well-drilled and disciplined defensive performance that disrupted Pirates’ rhythm in sweltering conditions, although Babina Noko were unable to capitalise on their resilience by claiming a win that would have moved them within a point of their opponents.

Ouaddou praised his players’ commitment and execution despite the lack of a decisive finish. He noted that the team maintained high intensity and created several opportunities, but the final touch was missing on the day. According to the coach, there was little he could fault in terms of their technical and tactical application, as the players gave everything throughout the contest.

He also acknowledged the quality of the opposition, conceding that while Pirates felt they had done enough to secure victory, Sekhukhune deserved recognition for their organisation and strong collective spirit.

Looking ahead, Ouaddou reiterated that he remains confident in his side’s trajectory. He stressed that performances of this nature will continue to yield positive results, particularly given the challenges that often come with the first match after a break. While conceding that the outcome was frustrating, he maintained that Pirates pushed themselves to the limit and that, on this occasion, fortune simply was not on their side.

Source: Briefly News