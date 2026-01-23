Orlando Pirates face a big blow ahead of their Betway Premiership showdown with Sekhukhune United as key concerns emerge

The Soweto-based club need a win in their first fixture this year to reclaim the top spot in the league standings from Mamelodi Sundowns

The Premier Soccer League giants' fans also shared their opinions on their team's major setback ahead of their first game in 2026

Orlando Pirates have been hit with a major blow ahead of their first game in 2026, as they will be without one of their key players for the fixture.

The Sea Robbers are currently second on the log in the Betway Premiership, a point adrift of first-place Mamelodi Sundowns. The Brazilians leapfrogged the Buccaneers in the league standings after defeating Orbit College on Monday, January 19, 2026

The Soweto giants need a win in their upcoming fixture to reclaim the top spot, but will have to do it without one of their key players.

Pirates to miss key player vs Sekhukhune

Orlando Pirates will be without midfielder Masindi Nemtajela for their Betway Premiership encounter against Sekhukhune United.

The sides are set to face off in the opening fixture of the second round on Saturday, 24 January 2026, at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

With both clubs occupying places in the top four, the showdown is expected to have major implications in the title race, with three important points at stake.

Sekhukhune United, also known as Babina Noko, edged a 1–0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season, which was played at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Why Nemtajela would miss Sekhukhune United's tie

As the Buccaneers aim to avenge that defeat, they will have to cope without Nemtajela, who is sidelined due to a one-match suspension.

The 24-year-old picked up his fourth booking of the campaign, having received three yellow cards in the Betway Premiership and one in the Carling Knockout Cup final.

Despite his absence, Nemtajela has been a key figure for the Sea Robbers this season, featuring 14 times across all competitions since arriving at the club at the start of the campaign.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Nemtajela's absence from the game against Sekhukhune United.

Mfoka Shabangu said:

"Mbatha must make a statement tomorrow in that position."

L I S A N D R O commented:

"There's still Mbatha, who has played with Makhaula before, and Dansin as cover. We've got nothing to worry about."

Oliphant shared:

"Very good! The last time he played nonsense, and he is Abdeslam Ouaddou's favourite..."

Oom Tom wrote:

"Pirates have probably 4 players who can play that position, some are even better than Masindi."

Bongani Mgubela added:

"All our players are key. So, whoever slots in will do the job."

Ex-Pirates coach returns to Europe

Briefly News earlier reported that former Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has been named the manager of a European club, months after being sacked by Al Ahly.

The Spanish tactician spent two and a half seasons with the Premier Soccer League giants, winning multiple titles before deciding to join the Egyptian giants at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Source: Briefly News