Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef commended his players for grinding out all three points on a challenging surface at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Amakhosi secured a historic first victory over Zambian opposition after Pule Mmodi reacted quickest to a rebound, converting after Flavio Da Silva’s header crashed against the upright early in the contest.

Beyond the opening goal, Chiefs struggled to manufacture clear-cut opportunities, while the hosts also found it difficult to create meaningful chances in a hard-fought encounter.

Reflecting on the match, Ben Youssef admitted that aesthetics were never a priority, as the team travelled with a clear objective. He explained that the focus was solely on securing maximum points rather than producing attractive football, adding that he believed the result was fully deserved.

Although pleased with the outcome, the Tunisian tactician voiced frustration over the poor state of the pitch, which he felt prevented his side from executing their usual playing style.

He noted that the surface appeared to favour Zesco United’s direct approach, whereas Chiefs rely on technical play, quick combinations and short passing sequences. According to Ben Youssef, the conditions forced his team to abandon their preferred style and adopt a more direct approach, something that does not naturally suit them.

Nevertheless, he reserved special praise for his players, applauding their commitment, resilience and willingness to battle under difficult circumstances. He concluded by reiterating that the team arrived in Ndola with one mission — to win — and credited the squad for fighting hard and earning a result they thoroughly deserved.

Source: Briefly News