Rescue workers are attempting to free the occupants of a vehicle, which drove off the Noordhoek side of Chapman's Peak Drive

A helicopter has been brought in to assist with rescue operations after the vehicle crashed on the cracks about 100 metres below

According to initial reports, three passengers were in the vehicle, but the state of their injuries has not been determined yet

Rescue operations are underway after a car plunged off Chapman's Peak Drive onto the rocks below. Image: @SenseOfAfricaSA/ @ChapmansPeakSA

WESTERN CAPE – Rescue operations are underway at Chapman’s Peak Drive after a car drove off the road and plunged onto the rocks below.

The incident happened in the morning of 25 January 2026. According to initial reports, the driver allegedly veered off the Noordhoek side of Chapman's Peak Drive, crashing onto the rocks about 100 metres below.

The vehicle was reportedly carrying three people, and while no fatalities have yet been reported, officials are working hard to establish the condition and free the trapped occupants.

Road closed as rescue operations get underway

Chief Director of the Western Cape Mobility Department, Maxine Bezuidenhout, urged motorists to avoid the area as the drive has been closed to traffic. Bezuidenhout also confirmed that emergency services were on scene as rescue operations got underway.

A helicopter has also been brought in to assist with the rescue mission.

*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it is made available.

