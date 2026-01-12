A routine Saturday hike on Lion’s Head took a dangerous turn after a young woman slipped on a loose section of the trail

Emergency teams worked together to assess, treat and safely evacuate the injured hiker from one of Cape Town’s busiest routes

The viral incident shared online reignited conversations about hiking safety and the hidden risks of familiar trails

A single slip on a well-known Cape Town trail revealed just how quickly adventure can turn into emergency, and why rescue teams remain a quiet lifeline for outdoor lovers.

A dramatic rescue unfolded on Saturday, 10 January 2026, when Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) teams responded to an emergency on Lion’s Head in Cape Town. The incident was shared by the Facebook page Wilderness Search And Rescue WSAR Western Cape, showing how a 28-year-old woman slipped and injured herself on a loose, sandy section of the trail above the first ladder. SANParks Table Mountain National Park rangers and WSAR volunteers worked together, with a Western Cape Government Health and Wellness EMS paramedic assessing and treating the hiker on site before she was carefully secured for evacuation. The rescue operation was completed at 13h29, and the hiker was transported to the hospital for further medical care.

Lion’s Head is one of Cape Town’s most popular hiking routes, attracting thousands of locals and tourists every month due to its accessibility and iconic views. However, safety experts often warn that the trail can be deceptively dangerous, especially during descent. Loose gravel, sandy patches and exposed sections increase the risk of slips, even for experienced hikers. WSAR regularly reminds hikers to wear proper footwear, avoid rushing downhill, and remain alert near ladders and steep drop-offs, particularly during busy weekends.

Emergency response saves injured hiker

The video of the rescue quickly gained attention online, with viewers praising the speed, coordination and professionalism of the rescue teams. Many people said the footage was a timely reminder that even well-known trails should never be underestimated. The involvement of multiple agencies, including civilian volunteers, highlighted the behind-the-scenes effort required to keep outdoor spaces safe.

Public response focused on gratitude and respect for rescue workers who often put themselves at risk. Many South Africans expressed renewed appreciation for WSAR’s work and shared emergency contact details, acknowledging how easily a casual hike can turn into a serious situation without warning.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Andy Nold said:

"That section after the first ladder to the trees above the second & third ladders is slippery i.t.o. fine sand on the rocky trail, especially when coming down the mountain. WSAR, our Guardian Angels on the mountains, were again on hand to selflessly assist another hiker in distress on a very hot day."

Doreen Burke said:

"Gosh, it's been a busy couple of weeks rescuing people. Well done to all the people."

Stuart Dods said:

"Thanks, gents, once I finally get to climb Lions Head, please send me your number. I’ll just need your business class stretcher and a comfy pillow on the return, that’s all, thanks."

Letitia Erasmus said:

"Thank you for your hearts of gold. Beautiful to see teamwork in action. Bless you for your outstanding service."

Joseph Simons said:

"Well done, you guys do an amazing job rescuing all those hikers. I've seen rescuers using that stretcher with a single wheel. Do we not have one here or won't it work there?"

Ivan Goetz said:

"Thank you, WSAR. We are indebted to you for your services. Why at the hottest part of the day? and never enough water. They are definitely not hikers."

Wendy Higgo said:

"When will folks learn, this is no walk in the park. Almost daily rescues."

Natasha Derks Groenewald said:

"In this heat! Thank you guys."

Check out the Facebook reel below:

