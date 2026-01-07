A fast-moving wildfire in Mossel Bay has destroyed at least ten homes and damaged vehicles, forcing residents to evacuate

Three firefighters were injured, one hospitalised, and a young girl sustained minor injuries as crews battled the blaze under windy conditions

Residents described losing homes and irreplaceable possessions, while emergency services and aerial units continue to monitor and contain the fire

Some Mossel Bay families were forced to evacuate as authorities fight to contain the fast-moving wildfire. Image: Mossel Bay Advertiser/ Facebook

WESTERN CAPE-Families in Mossel Bay are grappling with the aftermath of a fast-moving wildfire that swept through parts of Island View, Vakansieplaas, and Aalwyndal on 7 January 2026, destroying at least ten homes.

The fire, which broke out on 6 January 2026, which spread, forcing residents to evacuate quickly, leaving many facing an uncertain future.

Authorities and firefighters tackle the blaze.

Reports from the Mossel Bay Advertiser indicate that the fire started in a farming area near Vakansieplaas and then spread to nearby residential areas. Windy conditions have made it difficult for firefighters to contain flare-ups, particularly in Aalwyndal. Authorities reported that a young girl sustained minor injuries during evacuations, while three firefighters were hurt battling the flames, one of whom was hospitalised for smoke inhalation. According to a statement from the Mossel Bay Municipality, fire crews successfully moved into gorges using hose lines to continue mop-up operations. Additional support crews from Hessequa and George municipalities, along with Working on Fire, were brought in to bolster overnight efforts. Aerial firefighting units have since been deployed, and no additional structures are currently under threat.

Families spoke about evacuating their homes

TimesLive reported that residents such as Shane Jensen described the fire’s rapid approach.

“Within minutes, smoke was thick and orange flames were advancing over the embankment. Evacuating quickly was the only option.”

Jensen, who helped get his neighbours out, said he watched about 10 houses burn to the ground.

"People lost everything: furniture, photographs, and things passed down through generations. You can replace walls but not memories,” said Jensen.

Another resident, Isabel Bowie, described returning to rubble hours after evacuating.

“I left thinking maybe the fire would not reach us. When I came back, there was nothing left to save. Not even a chair. Just ashes.”

Emergency services continue to monitor the area, ensuring the fire remains under control as the community begins assessing the damage.

Firefighters work overtime to contain the fast moving blaze. Image: Mossel Bay Advertiser/ Facebook

