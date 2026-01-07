Dashcam footage showing an e-hailing driver being attacked during a trip has sparked serious concern about passenger safety and crime

The incident highlights the daily risks faced by drivers working long hours in South Africa’s gig economy

Clear visuals from the video pushed the story beyond speculation and into a national safety conversation

One ordinary ride turned into a moment that forced South Africans to confront how unsafe everyday work can become, more especially in the e-hailing industry.

A disturbing dashcam video posted by TikTok page @newsnexussa on 7 January 2025 has left South Africans shaken after showing an e-hailing driver whose name is unknown being violently robbed by passengers he believed were ordinary clients. The footage captures the driver picking up two men at an unknown place, unaware that the trip would turn into an attack. Moments into the ride, the unknown men begin assaulting him, taking his phone and issuing threats, while additional suspects approach the vehicle from outside. The driver is forced to move from the driver’s seat as the situation escalates, with the attackers’ faces clearly visible on camera.

Incidents like these highlight the ongoing safety challenges facing e-hailing drivers in South Africa. Many drivers work long hours to make ends meet, often operating in unfamiliar areas and relying on app-based security systems that cannot always prevent real-world danger. While platforms have introduced safety features, criminals continue to exploit moments of vulnerability, raising broader concerns about passenger vetting and response times when emergencies occur.

E-hailing safety crisis in SA

User @newsnexussa’s video spread rapidly across social media because of how clear and unfiltered the footage was. Viewers could see the faces, hear the panic, and witness the violence in real time, making it difficult to ignore. Many felt the dashcam removed any doubt about what happened, turning the incident into more than just another crime statistic.

Mzansi’s response focused heavily on accountability and justice. People expressed anger, fear, and frustration, with many calling for the suspects to be identified and arrested. The incident reopened conversations about crime, driver safety, and how exposed gig-economy workers remain, even while trying to earn an honest living.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Ntobeko Nene wrote:

“People, please relax, the suspects have already been arrested.”

Lwandiswa Dlamini wrote:

“Nginengane bafethu ngyaxolisa. Translation: He even apologised and told them he’s a father.”

Stanley Mathabatha wrote:

“Tips to Uber drivers: in most robberies, the suspects first try to lower your guard by asking about the weather or the air conditioning. If you feel uncomfortable, say there’s something wrong with the boot, grab your phone and keys, get out, demand they exit the car and be ready to run.”

Spider Kieth wrote:

“This is so wrong. He’s just a student from UP trying to make money.”

Nelngwane wrote:

“When he said ‘ngine ngane’, God protect all hustling fathers while they try to make a living.”

STeeKay_84 wrote:

“The driver might be new. Many Uber drivers avoid stopping at exact pickup points and assess passengers first. Picking up more than two males is risky. I hope he heals from this experience.”

Tina_segai wrote:

“This was traumatic to watch. My boyfriend was also robbed at gunpoint, and seeing this makes me wonder if this is what they did to him. He came home quiet and broken. I hope this guy is okay.”

