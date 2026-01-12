Mzansi President Cyril Ramaphosa was filmed casually visiting a cellphone shop alone in South Africa

The viral TikTok video sparked concern, humour, and debate about security, accessibility, and leadership

South Africans online were fascinated by the unusual sight, mixing awe with cautionary commentary

A casual visit by President Ramaphosa has the nation talking about safety, leadership, and unexpected moments.

The picture on the left showed President Ramaphosa smiling. Image: Cyril Ramaphosa

Source: Facebook

A video by @newsnexussa on 10 January 2026 showed President Cyril Ramaphosa casually walking into a Pakistan cellphone shop in South Africa. The video captured him browsing products, asking a shop assistant questions, and leaving the store without visible security personnel. The clip left many viewers concerned about the president’s safety and sparked debate about presidential protocol and public access. The simplicity of the visit, walking alone and interacting directly with vendors, was unusual for a head of state.

This casual behaviour contrasts sharply with expectations of high-level security for political leaders, especially considering global events involving world leaders. South Africans have long debated public access to politicians, balancing transparency with safety concerns. The president’s apparent ease while shopping alone reflects a level of approachability, yet also raises questions about risk management and public perception in an era where political figures’ safety is under constant scrutiny.

Unusual sighting sparks national conversation

The video by user @newsnexussa quickly gained traction on TikTok, going viral due to both concern and curiosity. Many joked about international incidents, such as world leaders being targeted, while others highlighted the stark contrast between South Africa’s president and global expectations. The relatability of seeing a high-profile figure in a simple shop made the clip highly shareable and widely discussed.

Public sentiment was mixed, with some praising the president’s approachability and humility, while others criticised the lack of visible security measures. Overall, the clip ignited discussions about political culture, personal safety, and the balance between accessibility and responsibility for South Africa’s top officials.

The screenshot on the left showed President Ramaphosa casually walking into a store. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

TM said:

"One day we will really appreciate what this man has done for this country and how hard he has worked in a tough and hostile environment."

user9230929785335 said:

"Apart from everything else. President Ramaphosa is a humble man."

The'immaculate Mahlatse said:

"He is a True South African...He asked for the price first and said, 'I will come back later'. 🤣🤣"

Ogageorge said:

"I like the way President Ramaphosa lives, he doesn't care about opulence life. This one must be the life president."

AshBear said:

"He's a person, a human like everyone else, his freedom matters too, let him live without us controlling his actions, can we stop this and respect our president, please. 🙏❤️😭"

The Governor said:

"Like him or not, Ramaphosa is the simplest president in Africa. 👏 Other African presidents will say it's AI. 😑"

Dylan said:

"No security? Not even Cat Matlala walks around like this…"

Terrypotter2009 said:

"Someone said, 'This one Donald Trump will kidnap him easily'. 😭😭😭😭🤣"

Check out the TikTok video below:

