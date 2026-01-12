“No Security, No Nothing”: President Ramaphosa Visits Pakistan Phone Shop
- Mzansi President Cyril Ramaphosa was filmed casually visiting a cellphone shop alone in South Africa
- The viral TikTok video sparked concern, humour, and debate about security, accessibility, and leadership
- South Africans online were fascinated by the unusual sight, mixing awe with cautionary commentary
A casual visit by President Ramaphosa has the nation talking about safety, leadership, and unexpected moments.
A video by @newsnexussa on 10 January 2026 showed President Cyril Ramaphosa casually walking into a Pakistan cellphone shop in South Africa. The video captured him browsing products, asking a shop assistant questions, and leaving the store without visible security personnel. The clip left many viewers concerned about the president’s safety and sparked debate about presidential protocol and public access. The simplicity of the visit, walking alone and interacting directly with vendors, was unusual for a head of state.
This casual behaviour contrasts sharply with expectations of high-level security for political leaders, especially considering global events involving world leaders. South Africans have long debated public access to politicians, balancing transparency with safety concerns. The president’s apparent ease while shopping alone reflects a level of approachability, yet also raises questions about risk management and public perception in an era where political figures’ safety is under constant scrutiny.
Unusual sighting sparks national conversation
The video by user @newsnexussa quickly gained traction on TikTok, going viral due to both concern and curiosity. Many joked about international incidents, such as world leaders being targeted, while others highlighted the stark contrast between South Africa’s president and global expectations. The relatability of seeing a high-profile figure in a simple shop made the clip highly shareable and widely discussed.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Public sentiment was mixed, with some praising the president’s approachability and humility, while others criticised the lack of visible security measures. Overall, the clip ignited discussions about political culture, personal safety, and the balance between accessibility and responsibility for South Africa’s top officials.
Here’s what Mzansi said
TM said:
"One day we will really appreciate what this man has done for this country and how hard he has worked in a tough and hostile environment."
user9230929785335 said:
"Apart from everything else. President Ramaphosa is a humble man."
The'immaculate Mahlatse said:
"He is a True South African...He asked for the price first and said, 'I will come back later'. 🤣🤣"
Ogageorge said:
"I like the way President Ramaphosa lives, he doesn't care about opulence life. This one must be the life president."
AshBear said:
"He's a person, a human like everyone else, his freedom matters too, let him live without us controlling his actions, can we stop this and respect our president, please. 🙏❤️😭"
The Governor said:
"Like him or not, Ramaphosa is the simplest president in Africa. 👏 Other African presidents will say it's AI. 😑"
Dylan said:
"No security? Not even Cat Matlala walks around like this…"
Terrypotter2009 said:
"Someone said, 'This one Donald Trump will kidnap him easily'. 😭😭😭😭🤣"
Check out the TikTok video below:
3 Other Briefly News stories related to President Ramaphosa
- President Cyril Ramaphosa identified what has been contributing to the decline of the African National Congress (ANC) over the years.
- ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa accused AfriForum and Solidarity of destabilising South Africa's democracy.
- Tebogo Thobejane wrote an emotional open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading for better protection for witnesses.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za