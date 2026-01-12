A South African mother performed a traditional ritual to protect her cabbage from an approaching storm

The viral TikTok video showcased indigenous knowledge, rural resilience, and agricultural practices

Viewers online admired the cultural authenticity, family connection, and creativity in managing nature

An African mother’s ancient storm ritual in action, blending tradition, ingenuity, and family care in rural South Africa, left Mzansi amused.

A TikTok video by @noma.ngwekazi highlighted an elderly woman in a South African village performing a ritual to protect her cabbage from an approaching storm. Filmed by her daughter, the clip posted on 11 January shows the mother striking a metal object with sticks and performing traditional motions intended to redirect the storm. The woman’s actions reflect cultural knowledge passed down through generations, demonstrating a unique form of environmental interaction that blends ritual, protection, and respect for nature.

Storm rituals are part of many South African communities’ efforts to manage agricultural and environmental risks. The video highlights how traditional practices coexist with modern life, reflecting resilience, ingenuity, and the importance of preserving local customs. Protecting crops like cabbage is crucial in rural areas where food security and livelihoods are closely tied to small-scale farming. Observing these practices offers insight into cultural heritage and the ongoing relevance of indigenous knowledge systems.

Traditional storm protection practices

The video posted by user @noma.ngwekazi quickly went viral, with TikTok viewers fascinated by the ritual and its effectiveness. The authenticity of the clip and the personal connection between mother and daughter made it relatable and inspiring. Users admired the creativity and determination displayed while also learning about lesser-known cultural practices in South Africa.

Reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with many appreciating the demonstration of resilience, ingenuity, and family connection. People were drawn to the combination of humour, tradition, and devotion, recognising the importance of cultural preservation while acknowledging the charming way local knowledge addresses everyday challenges.

Here's what Mzansi said

Noxolo P. Mshweshwe said:

"Noma, you better be taking notes and getting clear instructions, sis! We will need you as an Airbender like uMama is. This is magical! Thanks, my dear. Thanks, my angel."

Lu, Content creator, said:

"This goes on to show that words have power, the power of the tongue."

Sceloh87 said:

"This is what I use to tell people on my videos, and is very powerful in sensing people chasing it. The danger here is the camera because when it turns sometimes it will crush completely. 😭😭"

Cloud said:

"These things work, it's just that we are too much in the western way of doing things, thinking we upgraded when we are really getting lost. African child, you have everything you just need to be confident. Westerns have their own traditions, and they're not abandoning them for anything; instead, they are even stealing our while you call it demons. 😂"

Opulent Kitchen_Nkomazi said:

"Met a farmer I normally buy my veggies from yesterday, I asked if he had cabbage, he responded that the rain had damaged everything. 😭😭😭 I passed by the farm this morning, oh shame, the smell of cabbage was awful, my heart bleeds for him because as a community we always support his business because he produces the best."

Noxolo Meyiwa said:

"Please tell her to redirect my career, executive position, and salary to 3,5 million per annum and my love life. 🥺👍 "

Ham said:

"1000 people want it, but one person sends it away. 🤐 Living in South Africa is an extreme sport."

Becoming Prof Makwarela said:

"No Muthi, just purely words, speak life into existence. 🥰🥰"

Check out the TikTok video below:

