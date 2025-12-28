The South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicted that Gauteng and Limpopo could see heavier downpours

The weather service warned that the rains may cause flooding, strong winds, and damage to infrastructure

Residents are advised to take the warnings seriously and stay indoors where possible

Residents are advised to take the warnings seriously and stay indoors where possible. Image: ArriveAlive/X

Heavy rain and thundershowers are forecast to affect several parts of the country on Sunday, 28 December 2025, including Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the North West.

Downpours exceeding 80%

The South African Weather Service has indicated that Gauteng and Limpopo are likely to experience particularly heavy rainfall, with the probability of downpours exceeding 80%. The service has warned that the weather conditions could lead to localised flooding, strong winds and possible damage to infrastructure, urging residents to take precautions and remain indoors where possible.

Motorists have also been cautioned to drive carefully, as wet and hazardous road conditions are expected to persist throughout the day. According to weather forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela, severe thunderstorms are anticipated over the Highveld of Mpumalanga and into the south-western parts of Limpopo, with heavy rainfall potentially causing flooding, along with damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning later in the afternoon.

SAWS predicts that Gauteng and Limpopo could see even heavier downpours.

