The South African Weather Service issues a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms that could lead to flooding in parts of Mzansi

This includes parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the North West and KwaZulu-natal

South African provinces recently experienced heavy rainfall, which led to flooding and destruction of public infrastructure

Briefly News spoke to Arrive Alive's CEO Advocate Johan Jonck, who gave motorists tips on how to prevent road fatalities

The Democratic Alliance in Johannesburg spoke to Briefly News and expressed concerns about the infrastructure in the city

SOUTH AFRICA — The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for 11 March 2025. Provinces like Gauteng, the North West, the Free State, and Mpumalanga will experience heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.

Which provinces will be affected?

SAWS posted on its South African Weather Service Facebook page and updated the nation about the weather patterns for the day. half of the country is expected to experience between 30% and 60% chances of rainfall. Provinces like Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Kimberley and Mpumalanga will experience scattered thundershowers and rainfall.

However, a Yellow Level 2 waning has been issued for the central parts of the country. Cities like Welkom, Bethlehem in the Free State, Klerksdorp and Mahikeng in the North West and parts of Gauteng could experience thundershowers leading to damaging downpours.

Flooding for the past few weeks

Parts of South Africa have been experiencing flooding since the beginning of the year. Klerksdorp in the North West flooded so badly that schools were closed for a brief period as roads were flooded. Two people died in Tshwane after heavy rainfall flooded a river, which swept the pedestrians away.

SAWS has kept the Yellow Level Warning in place. This means that minor to significantly extreme weather patterns are more likely in the affected areas.

What you need to know about recent weather warnings

A Yellow Level 2 warning was issued for parts of South Africa, including northern KwaZulu-Natal, for 2 January 2025, and the rainfall severely affected Vryheid, which flooded heavily

The floods continued in KwaZulu-Natal when SAWS issued another Yellow Level 2 warning for 15 January, and thunderstorms and heavy downpours struck the Zululand and Umzinyathi districts

South Africans blamed blocked drains after parts of the North West flooded in February, leading to the deaths of two people who were swept away by the floods during the Orange Level 5 warning

Briefly News speaks to Arrive Alive

Arrive Alive's CEO Advocate Johan Jonck spoke to Briefly News about how motorists could avoid fatalities in extreme weather conditions.

He said the most important thing to do is to avoid unnecessary travel.

"When you drive, drive with lights on, slow down, increase following distance and avoid driving distracted. When in doubt, don't! Do not attempt to drive through flowing water," he said.

Jonck added that Yellow Level 2 weather conditions present hidden dangers. These include potholes, rock falls, mudslides and fallen tree branches.

Briefly News speaks to DA in Johannesburg

The Denocratic Alliance's shadow MMC of Transport, Sean Kreush, told Briefly News that the MMC of Roads and Transport, Kenny Kunene, should take action to prevent damages incurred by the heavy rains. He said the coalition between the African National Congress, Patriotic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters and ActionSA has failed.

"We're calling on Kunene to clear stormwater drains before the full impact of the storm; fix critical roads to prevent further damage and put an emergency response plan in place to protect residents," he said.

"Years of neglect have left our stormwater drains clogged, our roads are crumbling and our city is vulnerable. If these issues aren't addressed urgently, homes will flood, roads will wash away, andreaidents will again pay the price for government inaction."

5 bodies recovered in KZN flooding

In a related article, Briefly News reported that KwaZlu-Natal's disaster management recovered five bodies that had been washed away during the recent heavy flooding in the province. The victims were swept away in Lamontville.

Three of the victims were children, while two of them were elder members of society. The Thekwini Municipality said it would assist with their burials.

