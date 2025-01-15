The South African Weather Service warned residents of KwaZulu-Natal to expect a 60% chance of rainfall in the province

A Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued, and a weather forecaster warned motorists to be cautious as they might be affected by the wet conditions

South Africans expressed how weary they have grown of the wet conditions and complained about its continuation

KZN residents have been warned of heavy rainfall. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL—The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for KwaZulu-Natal. Heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the province on 15 January 2025.

SAWS issues Yellow Level 2

According to SABC News, a 60% chance of scattered rainfall across the KZN province accompanied by thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms are expected to affect the Majuba Districts and some parts of Umzinyathi and Zululand districts. Forecaster Wiseman Dlamini has cautioned motorists to be careful as roads are expected to be congested for the first day of school.

Recent severe weather in South Africa

The South African Weather Service warned the country of the development of Severe Tropical Storm Dikeledi on the coast of Madagascar on 10 January

It announced on 14 January that the tropical storm made a U-turn and was moving away from the country's coastal line

SAWS also issued an Orange Level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms and rainfall for the entire country on 13 January

It will be raining cats and dogs in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Image

South Africans weighed down

South Africans commenting on Facebook complained about the continuous downpour.

Siyabonga Ayanda said:

"We are tired now. It's worse as it is now in Newcastle, yet we don't have running water on our taps."

Welcome Mudau asked:

"What did this nation do to deserve this?

Olebogeng Nkagiseng Legote said:

"The schoolkids must stay safe."

Dlokovu Mayaka Zn said:

"Yoh, we are tired now."

Mohammed Gadhu said:

"It's raining here in the Eastern Cape too."

