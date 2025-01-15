Global site navigation

SAWS Issues Yellow Level 2 Warning for Severe Thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal
South Africa

by  Tebogo Mokwena 2 min read
  • The South African Weather Service warned residents of KwaZulu-Natal to expect a 60% chance of rainfall in the province
  • A Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued, and a weather forecaster warned motorists to be cautious as they might be affected by the wet conditions
  • South Africans expressed how weary they have grown of the wet conditions and complained about its continuation

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to experience heavy rainfall
KZN residents have been warned of heavy rainfall. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL—The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for KwaZulu-Natal. Heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the province on 15 January 2025.

SAWS issues Yellow Level 2

According to SABC News, a 60% chance of scattered rainfall across the KZN province accompanied by thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms are expected to affect the Majuba Districts and some parts of Umzinyathi and Zululand districts. Forecaster Wiseman Dlamini has cautioned motorists to be careful as roads are expected to be congested for the first day of school.

Recent severe weather in South Africa

Durban will experience heavy rainfall because of SAWS' KZN Yellow Level 2 warning
It will be raining cats and dogs in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Image
Source: Getty Images

South Africans weighed down

South Africans commenting on Facebook complained about the continuous downpour.

Siyabonga Ayanda said:

"We are tired now. It's worse as it is now in Newcastle, yet we don't have running water on our taps."

Welcome Mudau asked:

"What did this nation do to deserve this?

Olebogeng Nkagiseng Legote said:

"The schoolkids must stay safe."

Dlokovu Mayaka Zn said:

"Yoh, we are tired now."

Mohammed Gadhu said:

"It's raining here in the Eastern Cape too."

Tornado passes through village in viral video

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a tornado made its way through a village in the Eastern Cape. A video of the weather phenomenon travelling through the village went viral.

Stormchaser Juandre Vorster spoke to Briefly News about the dangers of being too close to a tornado. He advised residents near a tornado-stricken area to stay away from it and avoid recording it, as debris is likely to harm anyone nearby.

