The South African Weather Service alerted South Africans that parts of the country will experience severe rainfall

Limpopo and parts of Mpumalanga and the North West will experience Orange Level 5 disruptive rainfall, leading to flooding

Parts of the Free State and the Eastern Cape will experience Yellow Level 2 severe thunderstorms and localised flooding

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

SA was worried that Limpopo would experience disruptive rain. Images: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Kelvin Murray

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The South African Weather Service has warned that Limpopo and Mpumalanga could experience flooding due to disruptive rainfall. The areas have been issued an Orange Level 5 warning, and the Eastern Cape, parts of the Free State, and the North West have been issued a Yellow Level 2 warning.

Which provinces will have disruptive rain?

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the province of Limpopo will experience disruptive rainfall that will lead to flooding. It will also experience widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain. Much of Mpumalanga, including areas in and surrounding Mbombela and Ermelo, will experience widespread rain that will lead to flooding.

Areas to experience scattered rainfall

Parts of Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal will have a 60% chance of scattered rainfall with cool temperatures. Gauteng, the Free State's northern and central parts and the North West's southern parts will experience disruptive rain and localised flooding.

Recent disruptive weather in SA

South Africans not ready

Netizens commenting on Facebook were still reeling from recent downpours.

Ganyani Mushwana said:

"Limpopo is doomed for good."

Maka Minenehle aneh said:

"We will never heal in Durban."

Samuel Kotola Khumalo said:

"When will the rain stop?"

Tlou MmaSebola said:

"Again! After last night, I am scared."

Thee Makgale Tema II said:

"Seshego is raining until now."

SAWS warns of cyclone near Madagascar

In a related article, Briefly News reported that SAWS warned of a tropical cyclone developing near Madagascar. It said the cyclone would have fully developed by 11 January.

SAWS said the country is still green, as the cyclone brings destructive winds travelling between 118 and 160 kilometres per hour. Storm-chaser Juandre Vorster hoped it would do a u-turn, as he feared KwaZulu-Natal would be affected.

Source: Briefly News