South African Weather Service Warns of Severe Storms To Hit Different Parts of South Africa
- The South African Weather Service alerted South Africans that parts of the country will experience severe rainfall
- Limpopo and parts of Mpumalanga and the North West will experience Orange Level 5 disruptive rainfall, leading to flooding
- Parts of the Free State and the Eastern Cape will experience Yellow Level 2 severe thunderstorms and localised flooding
SOUTH AFRICA — The South African Weather Service has warned that Limpopo and Mpumalanga could experience flooding due to disruptive rainfall. The areas have been issued an Orange Level 5 warning, and the Eastern Cape, parts of the Free State, and the North West have been issued a Yellow Level 2 warning.
Which provinces will have disruptive rain?
According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the province of Limpopo will experience disruptive rainfall that will lead to flooding. It will also experience widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain. Much of Mpumalanga, including areas in and surrounding Mbombela and Ermelo, will experience widespread rain that will lead to flooding.
Areas to experience scattered rainfall
Parts of Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal will have a 60% chance of scattered rainfall with cool temperatures. Gauteng, the Free State's northern and central parts and the North West's southern parts will experience disruptive rain and localised flooding.
Recent disruptive weather in SA
- Gauteng and Limpopo experienced a wet Christmas as SAWS issued a warning for heavy rainfall that led to flooding
- The country experienced scattered rainfall and thundershowers in the first week of January 2025
- Storm-chaser Juandre Vorster gave safety tips after a tornado passed through an Eastern Cape village days after
South Africans not ready
Netizens commenting on Facebook were still reeling from recent downpours.
Ganyani Mushwana said:
"Limpopo is doomed for good."
Maka Minenehle aneh said:
"We will never heal in Durban."
Samuel Kotola Khumalo said:
"When will the rain stop?"
Tlou MmaSebola said:
"Again! After last night, I am scared."
Thee Makgale Tema II said:
"Seshego is raining until now."
SAWS warns of cyclone near Madagascar
In a related article, Briefly News reported that SAWS warned of a tropical cyclone developing near Madagascar. It said the cyclone would have fully developed by 11 January.
SAWS said the country is still green, as the cyclone brings destructive winds travelling between 118 and 160 kilometres per hour. Storm-chaser Juandre Vorster hoped it would do a u-turn, as he feared KwaZulu-Natal would be affected.
