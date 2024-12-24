The South African Weather Service gave South Africans a heads-up that Gauteng and Limpopo might have a thunderous Christmas

The northern parts of Gauteng and the western parts of Limpopo will experience thundershowers

South Africans are happy that there will be rain as some expressed discomfort at the level of heat they are experiencing

SA was joyful that there would be rain on Christmas. Images: Sarayut Thaneerat and Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Days after issuing a warning of isolated showers in six provinces, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said Gauteng and Limpopo must expect thunderstorms and scattered showers. At the same time, the rain eases in other provinces.

Thundershowers in GP and Limpopo

SAWS has cautioned holidaymakers to take note of the weather conditions. The northern parts of Gauteng and the western parts of Limpopo are expected to experience disruptive rain and flooding throughout Christmas. Flooding in KwaZulu-Natal recently claimed two lives when an informal settlement in Durban flooded.

Drizzling rain will occur in the Mpunalanga regions, with a noticeable reduction in showers and hot conditions in the Western and Northern Capes. This could lead to veld fires and damages. Towards the end of Christmas Day, there could be thundershowers and scattered rainfall.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on Facebook shared their views on the upcoming weather conditions.

Tau Nkala Chizhande said:

"We are burning now in Gauteng."

Ncebisie Sisulu said:

"Stay safe, everyone in Limpopo and Gauteng! Remember to avoid flooded areas and take precautions during these thundershowers."

Fafama Dalasa said:

Much rain this December. The question is: how many municipalities prepared water banks properly for water storage? Because we receive rain so much. No one knows how long it will continue."

Namantungwa Nkosi said:

"Rainy day again tomorrow, just like last year."

Sylvester Motsamai Phiri asked:

"Must I put on my white Nikes?"

2 die in Tshwane flooding

In a related article, Briefly News reported that two people were killed when they were swept away during heavy rainfall that resulted in flooding in Tshwane. Emergency Medical Services rushed to the scene after flooding took place in Centurion.

They located a motorcycle and a car, and hours later, they located the bodies of the victims. They were swept away into a river by the strong overflowing current.

