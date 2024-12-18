The South African Weather Service issued a warning for thunderstorms to be expected in parts of South Africa

The storms will be accompanied by heavy rainfall, with some parts of the country experiencing hail and damaging winds

South Africans were happy for the rain, but some complained that the thunderstorms were too excessive

Arrive Alive's spokesperson Advocate Johan Jonck spoke to Briefly News about how motorists can keep safe during the wet conditions

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

It will be wet and thunderous until Christmas Eve. Images: George Pachantouris and PIKSEL

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—South Africans have been warned to prepare for another bout of severe rainfall and thunderstorms. The South African Weather Service warned that more rain and thundershowers will follow what the country experienced on 15 December 2024.

SAWS issues weather warning

The South African Weather Service issued a Level 2 Warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of Gauteng, the Free State, Eastern Cape, North West, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. The provinces will experience excessive lightning and severe thunderstorms, followed by heavy rainfall and possible hail.

The weather conditions, which began with a heatwave in early December, are expected to persist until Christmas Eve. The central and eastern parts will expect more severe weather conditions, including disruptive thunderstorms.

Arrive Alive speaks to Briefly News

Speaking to Briefly News, Arrive Alive's spokesperson, Advocate Johan Jonck, gave motorists a few tips on how to keep safe while travelling in wet conditions.

"It is important to remember that the speed limit is not a guaranteed safe speed— 100km/h or 60km/ h in bad weather conditions may be a dangerous speed. We strive to provide more info and warnings. Remember the golden rules when driving in bad weather: reduce speed, drive with the lights on, increase the following distances, and don't drive distracted," he said.

Jonck noted that with 45% of road fatalities are pedestrians, and in rainy weather the pedestrians walk on the roadside closer to traffic where it is not muddy. He called on motorists to increase the alertness to pedestrian activity in reduced visibility.

South Africans celebrate rain

Facebook netizens were ecstatic that there would be more rain. Some were nervous, though, that thunderstorms would accompany the rainfall.

Nthabi Mopeli said:

"We are already experiencing this here in Maluti-A-Phofung, and the next thing we will be out of electricity until the next year."

Timmy Timmy said:

"I love the fact that during the day, we have some sunshine, and later at night, it rains in Johannesburg."

Robinson Maakana said:

"Let it rain. We are burning here, and no one should complain because no one can make it rain."

Valeria Anderson asked:

"Why the thunderstorm? Can't it rain peacefully?"

Errol Whip Ester said:

'"Nature does as nature pleases, but I've been reading that this severe weather is man-made."

Residents must monitor weather before ceremonies: EMS

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services warned residents to be mindful of the weather before they do water-based rituals.

It warned them in November that December would be a wet month and the chances of flooding could be high. Community members who perform rituals in water must keep a close eye on the weather.

Source: Briefly News