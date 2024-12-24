Two people died in Cator Manor in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, after the severe rain that the province experienced

The Nkanini informal Settlement in Cator Manor experienced flooding, and an 18-year-old female and a 38-year-old male died

Some netizens commented that the infrastructure was not strong enough to withstand the rainy season

The recent floods in KZN claimed two lives. Image: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Two people lost their lives on 23 December 2024 when an informal settlement in Cator Manor in eThekwini flooded due to the weekend rains. The South African Weather Service warned that the province would experience damaging rainfalls.

2 die in KZN floods

According to SABC News, a 38-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman died when a wall collapsed on their shack. No other injuries have been reported. The spokesperson of the municipality, Gugu Sisilana, said the disaster management and emergency services worked through the night to assist other victims trapped in the heavy rain.

The country's weather has been extreme since the beginning of the festive season. In early December, South Africans experienced a heatwave followed by heavy rains and thunderstorms. Parts of the country are expected to experience rainy weather until 25 December and possibly a few days afterwards.

South Africans discuss infrastructure

Netizens on Facebook believed that poor infrastructure caused the flooding.

Sizwe Mkhiphisi Mlaba said:

"Government cannot build houses for everybody but should at least design some contour lines to minimise the speed of floods in such informal places."

Durban is broken said:

"Uncontrolled building of structures everywhere."

Tebogo Slovas Magwaza said:

"MK, just do it for people now. We need help. We are very poor."

Joe Gasper Mussa said:

"Eish."

2 die from flooding in Tshwane

In a related article, Briefly News reported that two people died in Tshwane on 20 December during the heavy rainfall in the province. The victims were two motorists who were swept into a river.

Firefighters recovered the motorcycle and car belonging to the victims. Two occupants of another car that was stuck on the road were rescued, and they were not harmed.

