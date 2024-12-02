Heatwave to Hit Parts of South Africa, Citizens Warned of High Temperatures and Fire Risks
- The South African Weather Service has warned of high temperatures for parts of the country
- In addition to the high temperatures, citizens were also warned of high fire danger conditions
- South Africans weighed in on the weather warning, already wishing for cooler temperatures
South Africa's weather can't seem to make up its mind.
Following the thunderstorms that plagued parts of the country last week, South Africans can now brace for another weather warning.
The South African Weather Service has now warned that parts of the country will experience a heatwave.
High temperatures expected for SA
Numerous parts of the country will experience a heatwave from Monday, 2 December, and residents are warned to take care.
"A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is also expected in parts of the North West and Free State until Wednesday, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga until at least Friday," the South African Weather Service said.
According to the weather service, extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are also expected on Wednesday in the Lowveld of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the northern parts of Gauteng.
Fire danger warnings issued for parts of SA
In addition to the heatwave, citizens are also warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected for parts of the Free State, Northern Cape, Gauteng, and Limpopo.
South Africans have their say
Social media users weighed in on the weather warning, with many complaining about the heat to come.
Sneh Mdluli said:
"Yaz, we will suffocate due to heat I prefer rainfall."
Sher Banu Ismail Mahomed added:
"I thought it was just Gauteng."
Buntu Khumalo stated:
"I hate summer."
Shirley Verster said:
"Oh no I don’t like the heat."
David Mahlangu added:
"We are in trouble"
Severe thunderstorms expected in KZN
In a related article, SAWS previously warned that severe thunderstorms and rainfall are expected in KZN and other parts of the country.
Briefly News reported that a Yellow Level 4 warning was issued in September, with residents warned of potential flooding.
Some South Africans blame the weather on geoengineering, while others expressed concern about the downpours.
Source: Briefly News
