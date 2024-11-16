Severe thunderstorms are predicted for parts of KwaZulu-Natal this weekend, according to the weather service

The South African Weather Service predicted hail and heavy downpours for some sections of KZN

Thunderstorms in the small town of Dannhauser knocked out power to the town for many hours

Severe weather has been predicted for large parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including thunderstorms and hail.

Source: Getty Images

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal should prepare for severe thunderstorms this coming weekend.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for parts of the province starting Saturday, 16 November.

Hail and heavy downpours expected

SAWS also predicted small hail and heavy downpours for some parts of KZN.

“Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning, large amounts of small hail, and heavy downpours are expected over the central and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal,” a statement from SAWS read.

Dannhauser hit by heavy storms

While SAWS issued a warning for Saturday onwards, the small town of Dannhauser in Northern KwaZulu-Natal already experienced small hail and severe thunderstorms on Friday, 15 November.

Disruptive weather struck in the evening, knocking out power to the whole town.

“It rained heavily for over an hour. We had small hailstones falling before the lighting knocked out the power,” Anthony Pillay said.

“Power was restored to some parts of the town after 18 hours, but many areas remain without electricity at the moment.”

Isolated showers expected for some provinces

While KZN is set to be hardest hit, the rest of the country will also experience some showers this weekend.

For Gauteng, a slight chance of rain is predicted on Saturday, while severe thunderstorms are forecast during the day on Sunday.

Mpumalanga and Limpopo are also expected to get some storms on Saturday evening.

The Western Cape and Eastern Cape won’t have any rain but will experience the opposite. Both provinces will experience hot temperatures because of a heatwave.

Severe thunderstorms expected in KZN

In a related article, SAWS warned that severe thunderstorms and rainfall are expected in KZN and other parts of the country.

Briefly News reported that a Yellow Level 4 warning was issued in September, with residents warned of potential flooding.

Some South Africans blame the weather on geoengineering, while others expressed concern about the downpours.

Source: Briefly News