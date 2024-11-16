Severe Weather Predicted for Parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Province to Experience Thunderstorms and Hail
- Severe thunderstorms are predicted for parts of KwaZulu-Natal this weekend, according to the weather service
- The South African Weather Service predicted hail and heavy downpours for some sections of KZN
- Thunderstorms in the small town of Dannhauser knocked out power to the town for many hours
Parts of KwaZulu-Natal should prepare for severe thunderstorms this coming weekend.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for parts of the province starting Saturday, 16 November.
Hail and heavy downpours expected
SAWS also predicted small hail and heavy downpours for some parts of KZN.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
“Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning, large amounts of small hail, and heavy downpours are expected over the central and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal,” a statement from SAWS read.
Dannhauser hit by heavy storms
While SAWS issued a warning for Saturday onwards, the small town of Dannhauser in Northern KwaZulu-Natal already experienced small hail and severe thunderstorms on Friday, 15 November.
Disruptive weather struck in the evening, knocking out power to the whole town.
“It rained heavily for over an hour. We had small hailstones falling before the lighting knocked out the power,” Anthony Pillay said.
“Power was restored to some parts of the town after 18 hours, but many areas remain without electricity at the moment.”
Isolated showers expected for some provinces
While KZN is set to be hardest hit, the rest of the country will also experience some showers this weekend.
For Gauteng, a slight chance of rain is predicted on Saturday, while severe thunderstorms are forecast during the day on Sunday.
Mpumalanga and Limpopo are also expected to get some storms on Saturday evening.
The Western Cape and Eastern Cape won’t have any rain but will experience the opposite. Both provinces will experience hot temperatures because of a heatwave.
Severe thunderstorms expected in KZN
In a related article, SAWS warned that severe thunderstorms and rainfall are expected in KZN and other parts of the country.
Briefly News reported that a Yellow Level 4 warning was issued in September, with residents warned of potential flooding.
Some South Africans blame the weather on geoengineering, while others expressed concern about the downpours.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za